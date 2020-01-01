vietnam
Collected by Maria Gotay
12-14 Hàng Gà, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This is a reliable place to sample one of Hanoi's indigenous classics: banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and chopped wood-ear mushrooms. Less a restaurant, more a hole-in-the-wall with a few tables and chairs strewn around,...
While pho bo might be the king of Hanoian street food and bun cha the cult hero, for less carnivorous types this simple yet vastly popular hit is one of the city's unsung favorites. For the uninitiated, the popularity of the dish might be slightly...
Sweet corn, lightly battered and fried, served sizzling hot with a bowl of dipping sauce - SO delicious. I couldn't remember the name of this amazing dish, so I emailed an expat we met living in Ha Noi. Matt told me it's called ngo chien...
Chợ Đồng Xuân, Đồng Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the best parts about visiting Hanoi as a traveler is the food—so fresh, so delicious, and so abundant that you can literally trip over it when trying to navigate the city's notoriously crowded sidewalks. This vegetable vendor outside Dong...
Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
25 Ngũ Xã, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Via AFAR.com, I met some American pilots now living as expats in Vietnam. They were nice enough to take us out to some delicious local dinner spots and on motor bike rides through the outskirts of the city! This place, Pho Cuon Huong Mai, was far...
118 Huế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are more complex items in Vietnam's culinary arsenal, but for sheer, simple enjoyment few things beat the humble banh mi. A filled baguette stuffed with all variety of goodies from grilled pork to pickled daikon and tasty pate, the sandwich...
18 Lý Văn Phức, Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Some of the most delicious grilled fowl in Hanoi can be found on Ly Van Phuc, colloquially known as "chicken street." The meat here is marinated in buckets before being thrown onto the grill. Although it possibly wouldn't pass many modern...
1 Thanh Niên, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Another dish that originates in Hanoi, banh tom is made from battered and deep fried shrimp and sweet potato. The distinctive orange/gold colour comes from the flesh of the potato and turmeric powder in the batter. Wrap the morsels in leaves and...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
Once known as the “Venice of the East,” Bangkok is still filled with floating markets, which remind visitors of a time when the region had more canals than roads. Fifty miles outside the city, the Amphawa Floating Market is a favorite for noodle...
