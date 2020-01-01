Where are you going?
Vietnam

Collected by Grace N
Ho Chi Minh City

Phường 7, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

We spent our last day in Ho Chi Minh City with Geoffrey Deetz, a restaurateur and foodie from Oakland, California, who has lived in Vietnam for the past decade and operates the wonderful Black Cat Cafe. He and his Vietnamese girlfriend took us on...

Ben Thanh Market

Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
Ho Chi Minh City in Photos

341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
Xá Lợi Pagoda

89 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Phường 7, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 70000, Vietnam
It’s been said that when the Buddha was on his deathbed, his followers stood by ready to turn his remains into relics to spread throughout the world. The Xa Loi Pagoda houses one such artifact. Visit on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to join a...
L'Usine

Tan Thoi Nhat, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
In Vietnam’s bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, glittering high-rises and global brands are on the rise—but at L’Usine, a café-boutique hidden along shopping strip Dong Khoi, it’s the old, the handmade, and the local that are revered. Housed...
Citadel of Saigon

01 Công xã Paris, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
If the large, pink-hued facade of this religious building conjures up memories of Notre Dame, well you wouldn't be far off. Located in the middle of Paris Square in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica is considered the premier cathedral...
Cuc Gach Quan

10 Đặng Tất, Tân Định, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Recalling Saigon's past, Cuc Gach Quan offers fine Vietnamese fare in a cozy setting that re-creates the home of the owner’s grandmother—a French-colonial house with worn, wood-plank floors; retro furnishings; warm lighting; and a...
The Deck Saigon

38 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Arriving at the Deck Saigon, a restaurant in District Two on the Saigon River, is often one of the highlights of an evening here—many customers come by boat directly from District One to dock right at the restaurant’s waterside steps....
Rex Hotel

141 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The Rex Hotel remains the most historic hotel in District 1. It’s undergone massive renovations since its heyday as a hangout for journalists during the war, including the addition of a luxury ground floor filled with pricey shopping. Skip that...
Binh Tay Market

The two-story Binh Tay Market is an impossible-to-miss Chinatown landmark on the edge of Ho Chi Minh City's District Six; it boasts a distinctive Chinese-inspired clock tower, yet it was a French patron who financed the construction of the market...
Independence Palace

135 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Also known as the Reunification Palace, this Vietnamese landmark was constructed on the site of an old French-colonial governor’s residence. It has a remarkably varied past; it housed Japanese officials during World War II and was later the...
District 5 Cyclo Ride

Phường 5, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
If you aren't ready to hop on a motorbike and join the craziness of HCMC traffic on your own - then do the next best thing - hire a cyclo driver to give you a chance to be a part of the transportation culture. Instead of cyclo-ing around District...
Bitexco Financial Tower

7, Bitexco Financial Tower, 2 Hải Triều, Bến Nghé, Hồ Chí Minh, 700000, Vietnam
An emblem of the new Vietnam, this 68-story skyscraper, named for a Vietnamese conglomerate and designed by Venezuelan architect Carlos Zapata, is easily identified in Ho Chi Minh City’s skyline—a helipad juts out from near the top,...
Bánh Mì Huỳnh Hoa

26 Lê Thị Riêng, P, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
You want to find the best banh mi in Saigon - then go where the lines is. There was a huge line at Huynh Hoa on Le Thi Rieng street. It was a little hole in the wall shop, but the stand was packed with locals pulling up on their bike and getting...
Back of the Bike Tours

"We recommend that you don’t drink too much water as it will fill you up too fast." - this was the first thing we were told before starting the Back of the Bike Street Food tour in Saigon. Good advice for a night of eating! This night market tour...
Rau Câu Dừa 75

Make sure you look inside that coconut as you may find one of the best desserts in Vietnam - Rau Câu dừa. This refreshing dessert is simply coconut jelly and custard made with agar agar. It is typically served in a coconut shell and often you see...
Che at Ben Thanh Market

The Ben Thanh market is aggressive and over priced - but one great thing about the market is the back section of food vendors! My favorite was the che vendors towards the back of the market. We stopped at a che vendor for a sweet drink and I had a...
