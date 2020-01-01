Vietnam
Collected by Tom Di Biase
73 Đường Mai Thị Lựu, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Emperor Jade Pagoda is a fascinating temple full of haunting carvings, figures and altars. The peeling courtyard walls evoke a sense of time and history.
Lô B.1/B.4, BT9, Thanh, Ba La, Hà Đông, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
My first day in Ha Noi, I was lucky enough to meet up with fellow AFAR traveler Heather, who also aimlessly wanders to get a sense of a new place. Soon after dropping off our bags, we started following our curiosities. At some point in the...
Hàng Đào, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Intricately stacking and securing goods onto the back of a bike was a fairly common, but always fascinating, sight in Vietnam. Next time I visit, I'll find a place to sit with a better background (probably on the side of the main road which is...
Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam
Vietnamese love the cool climes of this town 5,000 feet above sea level in the highlands of southern Vietnam. Da Lat was "discovered" as a site for a potential town in 1893 by French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin; before long, it was established...
Bãi Sao An Thới, Thị Trấn An Thới, Phú Quốc, An Thới, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
The beach that will leave you speechless. Bai Sao (South Beach - in English) is located on the Vietnamese island, Phu Quoc. This place oozes relaxation. The mood on the island is very different from mainland Vietnam and if you have any inclination...
Perfume River, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
Hue is my favorite place to soak up late afternoon colors and enjoy an evening wandering the local streets, in all of Vietnam. Hue is located in central Vietnam on the banks of the Perfume River, just a few miles inland from the South China Sea....
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
An important destination for East Asian traders in the 16th and 17th centuries, Hoi An is famous for its traditional Chinese silk lanterns. This shop’s family has produced its own lotus-shaped versions for generations. Du Kien Thanh. 49 Le Loi...
89 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Phường 7, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 70000, Vietnam
It’s been said that when the Buddha was on his deathbed, his followers stood by ready to turn his remains into relics to spread throughout the world. The Xa Loi Pagoda houses one such artifact. Visit on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to join a...
I took my good pal Roy Orbison to visit Mui Ne's sand dunes. At first, Roy was somewhat skeptical - sand dunes? On the ocean? no way - but it didn't take long for Roy to see the light. Mui Ne is frequently passed up as visitors shake and move from...
287A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Hàm Tiến, Thành phố Phan Thiết, Bình Thuận, Vietnam
Drive four hours east from Saigon and you’ll arrive at the port city of Phan Thiet, around which lie sand dunes, scenic lakes, quaint fishing villages, golf courses, and—along pristine Mui Ne Beach—this five-star Anantara resort....
38 Ngõ Cầu Mây, TT. Sa Pa, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
The Hmong women of Sapa are a strange breed of delightful entrepreneurs, possessed of ridiculous amounts of guile, persistence and charm when it comes to flogging you the many trinkets they carry around with them. This diminutive hardy beauty let...
141 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The Rex Hotel remains the most historic hotel in District 1. It’s undergone massive renovations since its heyday as a hangout for journalists during the war, including the addition of a luxury ground floor filled with pricey shopping. Skip that...
Thanh Kim, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
Boating Through the Jungle
Số 12, tỉnh lộ 8 khu phố 2, thị trấn Củ Chi, TT. Củ Chi, Củ Chi, Hồ Chí Minh 070000, Vietnam
After crawling through a few of the tunnels that have been somewhat expanded for tourists and seeing the displays of recovered bombs, people who were not involved in the Vietnam War (called the American War there) can get a feeling of the horror...
26 Lê Thị Riêng, P, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
You want to find the best banh mi in Saigon - then go where the lines is. There was a huge line at Huynh Hoa on Le Thi Rieng street. It was a little hole in the wall shop, but the stand was packed with locals pulling up on their bike and getting...
ĐT254, Bo Lu, Nam Mau, Ba Be, Bac Kan, Nam Mẫu, Ba Bể, Bắc Kạn, Vietnam
Le lac de Ba Be, situé à 240km de Hanoi, se trouve dans le parc national de Ba Be dans la province de Bac Kan. Il est l’un des lacs d’eau douce les plus grands au monde et connu aussi comme patrimoine naturel national. Malgré sa formation...
Set along the evocatively named Perfume River, La Résidence is a good place to soak up Hué’s conflux of Vietnamese history, French-colonial charm, and postwar life. The former home of the French-colonial governor, the...
