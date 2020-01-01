Vietnam
Collected by Deborah McIntosh
38 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Arriving at the Deck Saigon, a restaurant in District Two on the Saigon River, is often one of the highlights of an evening here—many customers come by boat directly from District One to dock right at the restaurant’s waterside steps....
2 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The site of the now-demolished Brinks Hotel Officers Quarters—which housed U.S. military members during the Vietnam War—has been transformed into this oasis in the heart of the city. Opened in 2005 and renovated in 2015, the Park Hyatt...
141 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The Rex Hotel remains the most historic hotel in District 1. It’s undergone massive renovations since its heyday as a hangout for journalists during the war, including the addition of a luxury ground floor filled with pricey shopping. Skip that...
189 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
For a long, luxurious spa day in a gorgeous setting, hit up Spa Authentic at Thao Dien Village. We chose the "Authentic" package: a 60-minute massage, 60-minute facial, 60-minute foot massage, and a ticket to the facility's gorgeous pool...
1 Nguyễn Tất Thành, Phường Cẩm Phổ, Tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
It was hot. And humid. And we walked to the Ho Chi MInh museum only to find out that it did not open for an more a couple hours. Instead of walking back to our hotel, we found the first cafe we stumbled upon near the Dragon House (Nha Long) Wharf...
135 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Phường Bến Thành Quận 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Hear the sizzle of the grills while sitting outside sipping a cold beer – this is what the locals do in Vietnam. The Vietnamese love grilling but most families don’t have patios and gas grills in their backyard – so they come to BBQ Garden in...
