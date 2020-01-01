Vietnam
Collected by Jamal Ali
List View
Map View
Save Place
25 Hàng Giầy, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Vietnamese food is widely regarded as one of the world's healthier cuisines. There's nothing particularly holistic or nutritious about this traditional favorite however. A local variant on steak and eggs, the dish is a calorific wonder. Steak is...
Save Place
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
A short drive south of Da Nang, Hoi An is a spellbinding UNESCO World Heritage site, with intact 16th-century architecture that celebrates its origins as a trading port that long welcomed merchant ships from China, Japan, and Europe. The Old Town...
Save Place
Chùa Một Cột, Đội Cấn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
The French destroyed this famous temple in 1954, but it was lovingly rebuilt and remains a favorite with locals. The structure commemorates the legend of Emperor Ly Thai Tong who originally built the temple way back in 1049. The distinctive single...
Save Place
118 Huế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are more complex items in Vietnam's culinary arsenal, but for sheer, simple enjoyment few things beat the humble banh mi. A filled baguette stuffed with all variety of goodies from grilled pork to pickled daikon and tasty pate, the sandwich...
Save Place
83 Lý Thường Kiệt, Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
In terms of its restaurants and bars, Hanoi is generally a pair of comfy slippers to Ho Chi Minh City's full on bling sandals. There are notable exceptions to this rule, however, with one being this citadel of swank. The ultra-modern bar commands...
Save Place
34C Cao Bá Quát, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Both Bar Betta and Tadioto were among the stalwarts in the now-defunct Zone 9, an arty area which revolutionized Hanoi's nightlife for a short time before being shut down. The original Bar Betta, however, is still a sterling choice for a drink...
Save Place
16 Tống Duy Tân, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Hanoi is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a pulsing all-night city. People rise early and go to bed early here in the northern hub. Nevertheless, unrepentant night owls aren't totally neglected. This institution doles out passable western...
Save Place
Cote 700m Ba Vi National Park, Ba Vì, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This former French hill station just outside Hanoi is a popular place for weekenders. Fog often obscures the view from the top of Ba Vi Mountain, but clear days offer vistas towards the city and the Red River valley. Photo by Zniper/Flickr.
Save Place
Getting to Vietnam's most famous pilgrimage site is an adventure in itself. From Hanoi, it is a 60km journey to the edge of the Red River Delta where limestone karsts start to rise from the paddies. An hour's ride in a row-boat up a flooded valley...
Save Place
Mai Châu District, Hoa Binh, Vietnam
The simple life of Vietnam
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever