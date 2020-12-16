Vieques, puerto rico
Exploring the attractions, beaches, hotels, and restaurants of Vieques.
Puerto Diablo, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
For over 50 years, Vieques was used by the US Navy as a training and bombing range. After much controversy and major protests by environmentalists and Puerto Ricans, the operations finally ceased in 2001. Although the five-decade occupation...
Esperanza, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Esperanza is located on the southern side of Vieques island with a laid-back vibe reminiscent of Key West. This small town has an main street that runs parallel to the ocean called "El Malecón" that is dotted with friendly guest houses, funky bars...
Puerto Ferro, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Vieques is a 21-mile wide island off the eastern coast of Puerto Rico with unspoiled, Caribbean shoreline. It’s an ideal destination for independent travelers seeking a tropical escape sans the gaudy resorts. Secluded white sand beaches? Check. A...
Vieques, Puerto Rico
On Puerto Rico, horses roam the farms, the mountains, the town centers—and also the beaches. A couples' horse ride at sunset is a perfect way to kiss the day good-bye. With Tropical Trail Rides, in the northwestern municipality of Isabela, you can...
Rd 200 km 2.2, Playa Bastimento, Vieques, 00765, Puerto Rico
Vieques offers many unique beaches combing opportunities, especially in outlying neighborhood beaches around Isabel Segunda on the northern side of the island. Take Route 200 east past the town and through the residential area until you come upon...
