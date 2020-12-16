Vienna one-night stand
Collected by Adrienne Matt
Kirchengasse 41, 1070 Wien, Austria
Every guest room at Hotel Altstadt is different. Some have claw-foot tubs, one has a Bösendorfer piano, and the building is festooned with colorful wallpaper. A cartoonish female sculpture by the French artist Niki de Saint Phalle greets you near...
Burggasse 2, 1070 Wien, Austria
Philippe Starck's design firm, Yoo, transformed an 1872 dowager hotel into the 63-room Hotel Sans Souci Wien. Expect oversize Starck and Arne Jacobsen furnishings, four-poster beds, parquet floors, pillows made with Fornasetti fabrics, and pieces...
