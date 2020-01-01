Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vienna

Collected by Jennifer Scholte
Save Place

City Hall

Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
More Details >
Save Place

Hofburg Imperial Palace

Michaelerkuppel, 1010 Wien, Austria
Up until the end of World War I in 1918, the Hofburg was the center of the Habsburg dynasty and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The massive complex includes the Österreichische Nationalbibliothek (National Library), Schatzkammer (Imperial Treasury),...
More Details >
Save Place

Vienna State Opera

Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien

Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke...
More Details >
Save Place

Kunsthistorisches Museum

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Naschmarkt

1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
More Details >
Save Place

Belvedere Palace

Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
More Details >
Save Place

Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien

Welthandelsplatz 1 1, 1020 Wien, Austria
Though many may associate Vienna's architecture primarily with its Neoclassical and Jugendstil structures, which are indeed outstanding, they may be surprised by the creative modern architecture here. One place lovers of architecture will not want...
More Details >
Save Place

Hundertwasser House

Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
More Details >
Save Place

Schönbrunn

1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Café Hawelka

Dorotheergasse 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
The 1930s Café Hawelka was a haunt for actor Oskar Werner and painter Friedensreich Hundertwasser in the 1950s and ’60s. Order buchteln (fruit-filled sweet rolls), and caffeinate with a strong cup of mokka.
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel Sacher Vienna

Vienna, Austria
Sacher is synonymous with luxury in Vienna. It’s the name of not just the hotel, but also Austria’s most famous cake, the delectable Sacher-Torte. Eduard, son of Sacher-Torte creator Franz Sacher, opened the hotel in 1876, though it was his young...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Demel

Kohlmarkt 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
Austria is known for its coffee, pastries, cakes, and tortes—and Demel is a lovely place to take it all in. It's a two-story cafe and confectionary, decorated with pastel colors on the walls, crystal chandeliers, and little marble-topped tables....
More Details >
Save Place

Figlmüller GmbH

Bäckerstraße 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
Nothing quite says Austria like a schnitzel bigger than your plate and Almdudler to wash it down. We had the brilliant idea of eating a lunch so big that we wouldn't need dinner, but ending up getting dragged out for ribs that night. I have never...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Loyalty + Rewards 10 Things You Should Do Every Time You Rent a Car
  4. 4 Tips + News You Can Now Travel to Ireland With a Reduced Quarantine
  5. 5 Air Travel Delta to Offer Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy

More From AFAR

Travel Back in Time Through Jordan
Travel Back in Time Through Jordan
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Meandering through Maritime Canada by Rail
Meandering through Maritime Canada by Rail
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Exploring the Nature of the Florida Keys
Exploring the Nature of the Florida Keys
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase