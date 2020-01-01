Vienna, Austria (Marmoset II)
Collected by Barry Ritter
List View
Map View
Save Place
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Save Place
Demel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
Save Place
Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
Save Place
Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 Wien, Austria
Took a walk over the summer palace grounds in the heart of the Habsburg empire. Schonbrunn Palace is beautiful, and on a nice day you can take a free city bike and bike twenty minutes out there like we did. Read more:...
Save Place
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
View from the top of Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephandom, Cathedral of Vienna) in Vienna, Austria. If I am not mistaken, the top of the tower from where this picture was taken is the highest point in Vienna.
Save Place
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
Save Place
Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
Save Place
Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke...
Save Place
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...