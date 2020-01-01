Vienna, Australia
Collected by Winnie Moses
Vienna, Austria
Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke...
1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
The capital of Austria today, Vienna was for centuries the seat of the Hapsburg Empire and one of the most important cultural centers in Europe. Its palaces are filled with works by Old Masters while at the beginning of the 20th century, it was...
Welthandelsplatz 1 1, 1020 Wien, Austria
Though many may associate Vienna's architecture primarily with its Neoclassical and Jugendstil structures, which are indeed outstanding, they may be surprised by the creative modern architecture here. One place lovers of architecture will not want...
Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
