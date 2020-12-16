Vienna
Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
Michaelerkuppel, 1010 Wien, Austria
Up until the end of World War I in 1918, the Hofburg was the center of the Habsburg dynasty and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The massive complex includes the Österreichische Nationalbibliothek (National Library), Schatzkammer (Imperial Treasury),...
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna’s newest attractions is three centuries old. The Winter Palace of Prince Eugene of Savoy was built from 1695 to 1724, acquired by Empress Maria Theresa in 1738, and later housed a number of different government offices—most recently,...
Gumpendorfer Str. 11, 1060 Wien, Austria
Viennese coffee culture is world-famous. Try your hand at ordering a coffee in the historic Café Sperl (founded in 1880). Sugar junkies will enjoy an "intermezzo" a concoction combining coffee, chocolate and whipped cream, while traditionalists...
Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
Burgring 7, 1010 Wien, Austria
The building mirrors the Art History museum opposite architecturally but not in content. The skeletal remains of gigantic dinosaurs tower over you, as well as a realistic Allosaurus, which moves and gives out a terrifying roar. Mammoths and a...
Bäckerstraße 9, 1010 Wien, Austria
As soon as we touch down at the airport in Vienna my husbands asks when he'll have his "small Gulasch and small beer". This is his way of being part of a city that has been titled the most liveable city worldwide three years in a row. His choice...
Wollzeile 10, 1010 Wien, Austria
In 1923 Café Diglas was opened at Wollzeile, though Hans Diglas' original establishment dates back to 1875. It's since been passed down three generations and has been a fixture in the 1st District. Unlike many other coffee houses which are...
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
View from the top of Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephandom, Cathedral of Vienna) in Vienna, Austria. If I am not mistaken, the top of the tower from where this picture was taken is the highest point in Vienna.
Nussdorf, Vienna, Austria
When Beethoven lived in Heiligenstadt––a former town since swallowed up by Vienna––he often took walks along what's now known as Beethovengang. Those interested in a respite from the crowded city centre can hop aboard the D tram (a veritable tour...
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
1010 Vienna, Austria
The Stephansdom (St. Stephen's Cathedral in St. Stephen's Square (Stephansplatz.)
