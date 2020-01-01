Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vienna

Collected by Eleonora Micallef
Save Place

Hofburg Imperial Palace

Michaelerkuppel, 1010 Wien, Austria
Up until the end of World War I in 1918, the Hofburg was the center of the Habsburg dynasty and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The massive complex includes the Österreichische Nationalbibliothek (National Library), Schatzkammer (Imperial Treasury),...
More Details >
Save Place

Vienna State Opera

Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien

Heldenplatz 21/4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Rounding out your visit to Hofburg Palace is the last of the great expansions to the palace by the Habsurgs. The building was done in true neoclassical style, obviously to make the royal family appear as mighty as Greek gods. A statue of Archduke...
More Details >
Save Place

Naschmarkt

1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
More Details >
Save Place

Belvedere Palace

Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
More Details >
Save Place

Hundertwasser House

Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
More Details >
Save Place

Schönbrunn

1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Spittelberg

Spittelberggasse 3, 1070 Wien, Austria
It's just a few blocks in the 7th district, but the cobbled streets, historic Biedermeier architecture and plethora of boutiques, trendy bars, restaurants and entertainment make Spittelberg one of Vienna's most charming historic neighborhoods....
More Details >
Save Place

Votive Church

Rooseveltplatz 8, 1090 Wien, Austria
Inside of the Votive Church (Votivkirche) in Vienna, Austria. Absolutely stunning gothic church with gorgeous stained glass--a must-see in Vienna.
More Details >
Save Place

City Hall

Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
More Details >
Save Place

Unser Stephansdom - Verein zur Erhaltung des Stephansdoms

Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
The most important religious building in Austria's capital, St. Stephen's Cathedral has hosted many important events in the nation's history and has, with its multi-colored tile roof, become one of the city's most recognizable symbols. Take an...
More Details >
Save Place

Stephansplatz

1010 Vienna, Austria
The Stephansdom (St. Stephen's Cathedral in St. Stephen's Square (Stephansplatz.)
More Details >
Save Place

Museumsplatz 1

Held in the heart of the Museums Quarter, Winter at the MQ is a new spin on the traditional Christmas Market. In addition to vendors selling ornaments and other crafts, the market features a curling rink, pop concerts, and six ice pavilions where...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
  2. 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
  3. 3 Trains Japan Railways Launches New Luxury Train in Kyushu
  4. 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
  5. 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It

More From AFAR

Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results
Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results
How Airport XpresSpas Could Help Restart Travel Amid a Pandemic
How Airport XpresSpas Could Help Restart Travel Amid a Pandemic
A Life-Sized Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Arrives in St. Louis
A Life-Sized Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Arrives in St. Louis
These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities