Vienna
Collected by Chloe Bennett
Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
Simmeringer Hauptstraße 234, 1110 Wien, Austria
You might think of Vienna’s Zentralfriedhof (Central Cemetery) as a Mittteleuropa Walk of Fame. Some of the city’s most important figures are buried in this graveyard that opened in 1874, from Beethoven (his remains were moved here in 1888) to...
1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Wien, Austria
With the MuseumsQuartier, local architecture firm Ortner & Ortner has helped create a living room for Vienna, complete with coffee-table art books in the form of two museums that complement each other. The white Leopold Museum is home to the world...
Maxingstraße 13b, 1130 Wien, Austria
Located at the Schönbrun Palace before you head up the hill to the Gloriette for the view, the cake, and the coffee – you turn right and enter into one of the best zoos in Europe. The pandas, wolves, penguins and elephants and tigers are sure to...
Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
Welthandelsplatz 1 1, 1020 Wien, Austria
Though many may associate Vienna's architecture primarily with its Neoclassical and Jugendstil structures, which are indeed outstanding, they may be surprised by the creative modern architecture here. One place lovers of architecture will not want...
Rooseveltplatz 8, 1090 Wien, Austria
Inside of the Votive Church (Votivkirche) in Vienna, Austria. Absolutely stunning gothic church with gorgeous stained glass--a must-see in Vienna.
