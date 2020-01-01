Where are you going?
Vienna 2016

Collected by Valeska O'Leary
Café Central

Herrengasse 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
The identity of a Viennese intellectual was ultimately defined by the coffeehouse they would frequent. Sigmund Freud, Arthur Schnitzler and Hugo von Hoffmannsthal would all brood over their work and agitatedly exchange ideas with fellow thinkers...
Vienna State Opera

Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
Kunsthistorisches Museum

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
Spittelberg

Spittelberggasse 3, 1070 Wien, Austria
It's just a few blocks in the 7th district, but the cobbled streets, historic Biedermeier architecture and plethora of boutiques, trendy bars, restaurants and entertainment make Spittelberg one of Vienna's most charming historic neighborhoods....
Schönbrunn

1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
Hundertwasser House

Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
Plachuttas Gasthaus Zur Oper

Walfischgasse 5, 1010 Wien, Austria
When in Vienna, it's hard to refuse its famous schnitzel, a thin cutlet of veal that is breaded and fried, usually served topped with lemon and a side of potatoes. (Note: Schnitzel Wiener Art, meaning "Viennese Style", is made from pork.) It's...
Gablerbräu

Linzer Gasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Across the river from the heart of the old town, the historic Gablerbräu dates back to 1429 and offers the usual mix of Austrian favorites, including schnitzel, Tafelspitz, and goulash, plus seasonal apricot dumplings and the local Salzburger...
Eisriesenwelt

Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
