Stubenring 24, 1010 Wien, Austria
Gebackener Emmentaler (baked cheese served with berry sauce), drinking wine at a Heuriger just outside the city; sitting outside at a cafe sipping an Aperol spritz or an ice coffee (July 2010)
Demel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 Wien, Austria
Took a walk over the summer palace grounds in the heart of the Habsburg empire. Schonbrunn Palace is beautiful, and on a nice day you can take a free city bike and bike twenty minutes out there like we did. Read more:...
Bäckerstraße 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
Nothing quite says Austria like a schnitzel bigger than your plate and Almdudler to wash it down. We had the brilliant idea of eating a lunch so big that we wouldn't need dinner, but ending up getting dragged out for ribs that night. I have never...
Vienna, Austria
What I love about Austria is that it will consistently surprise and delight you with its beauty and charm. A service stop back home will consist of not much more than you'd expect out the back of a small petrol station. This service stop in...
Rooseveltplatz 8, 1090 Wien, Austria
Inside of the Votive Church (Votivkirche) in Vienna, Austria. Absolutely stunning gothic church with gorgeous stained glass--a must-see in Vienna.
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
View from the top of Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephandom, Cathedral of Vienna) in Vienna, Austria. If I am not mistaken, the top of the tower from where this picture was taken is the highest point in Vienna.
Albertinaplatz 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
The renowned cafes Mozart and Sacher - famous for their cakes. Both these cafes are part of the luxury Sacher Hotel.
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna’s newest attractions is three centuries old. The Winter Palace of Prince Eugene of Savoy was built from 1695 to 1724, acquired by Empress Maria Theresa in 1738, and later housed a number of different government offices—most recently,...
Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 Wien, Austria
The glittering Baroque interiors of Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace date from the reign of Empress Maria Theresa, and a similarly opulent décor can now be found onboard Uniworld’s new masterpiece, the majestic S.S. Maria Theresa, befittingly named...
Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Austria
It would be difficult to find a hotel located any closer to the heart of Vienna and its major attractions than Do & Co. In fact, the reflection of the historic St. Stephen’s Cathedral engulfs the glass and steel of the landmark Haas Haus...
Coburgbastei 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Built between 1840 and 1845 by Prince Ferdinand of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, an extremely influential royal family in Europe, the Palais Coburg is a bright and spacious bit of luxury. Opened in 2003 after extensive restoration, the palais...
