Vienna

Collected by Hal O'Brien
Kohlmarkt 12, 1010 Wien

Demel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
Kunsthistorisches Museum

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
Prater

1020 Vienna, Austria
“The green open spaces in the park are ideal for running, and of course, my kids love the amusement park, the Wurstelprater, which is what most people are referring to when they mention the Prater.” - Hatmaker Klaus Mühlbauer on...
Cafe Ansari

Praterstraße 15, 1020 Wien, Austria
“I’m a regular at Café Ansari. The menu offers staples of Georgian cuisine like khinkali [meat-filled dumplings] and khachapuri [cheese-filled bread], but you’ll find other culinary influences also represented on the...
Naschmarkt

1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Café Sacher

Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
Tanzschule Willy Elmayer-Vestenbrugg Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Bräunerstraße 13, 1010 Wien, Austria
The whole city of Vienna moves in three-four time it seems. If you want to learn how to get into step and waltz along, you should consider a lesson at Austria’s most reputable dancing school. Elmayer dance school was established in Austria’s...
Twin City Liner

Schiffstation Wien City, Franz-Josefs-Kai 2, Schwedenplatz/Kai, 1010 Wien, Austria
Everything about taking the Twin City Liner is an experience. Being able to go from the centre of Vienna directly to the centre of Slovakia's capital Bratislava in just over an hour would be impreessive enough, but being able to do so on the water...
Café Hawelka

Dorotheergasse 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
The 1930s Café Hawelka was a haunt for actor Oskar Werner and painter Friedensreich Hundertwasser in the 1950s and ’60s. Order buchteln (fruit-filled sweet rolls), and caffeinate with a strong cup of mokka.
Belvedere Palace

Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
The capital of Austria today, Vienna was for centuries the seat of the Hapsburg Empire and one of the most important cultural centers in Europe. Its palaces are filled with works by Old Masters while at the beginning of the 20th century, it was...
