Vienna
Collected by Elizabeth Dornstreich
Schiffstation Wien City, Franz-Josefs-Kai 2, Schwedenplatz/Kai, 1010 Wien, Austria
Everything about taking the Twin City Liner is an experience. Being able to go from the centre of Vienna directly to the centre of Slovakia's capital Bratislava in just over an hour would be impreessive enough, but being able to do so on the water...
Bäckerstraße 9, 1010 Wien, Austria
As soon as we touch down at the airport in Vienna my husbands asks when he'll have his "small Gulasch and small beer". This is his way of being part of a city that has been titled the most liveable city worldwide three years in a row. His choice...
Bäckerstraße 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
Nothing quite says Austria like a schnitzel bigger than your plate and Almdudler to wash it down. We had the brilliant idea of eating a lunch so big that we wouldn't need dinner, but ending up getting dragged out for ribs that night. I have never...
Vienna, Austria
Before Starbucks, there was the Coffee House. This isn't a cafe or a chain of stores, instead it is the more general coffee culture that exists in Vienna Austria. This coffee house culture has survived through the changing times of Starbucks, cup...
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
View from the top of Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephandom, Cathedral of Vienna) in Vienna, Austria. If I am not mistaken, the top of the tower from where this picture was taken is the highest point in Vienna.
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
The most important religious building in Austria's capital, St. Stephen's Cathedral has hosted many important events in the nation's history and has, with its multi-colored tile roof, become one of the city's most recognizable symbols. Take an...
1010 Vienna, Austria
The Stephansdom (St. Stephen's Cathedral in St. Stephen's Square (Stephansplatz.)
Kärntner Durchgang 10, 1010 Wien, Austria
With a paneled ceiling, onyx wall tiles, and a green-and-white marble floor, the Loos American Bar is an art nouveau masterpiece designed in 1908 by Viennese architect Adolf Loos. Seats are at a premium in this 300-square-foot space, which packs...
Dorotheergasse 6, 1010 Wien, Austria
The 1930s Café Hawelka was a haunt for actor Oskar Werner and painter Friedensreich Hundertwasser in the 1950s and ’60s. Order buchteln (fruit-filled sweet rolls), and caffeinate with a strong cup of mokka.
Demel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
Michaelerkuppel, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of the Viennese "Fiaker" carriages passing through the Hofburg gate.
Herrengasse 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
The identity of a Viennese intellectual was ultimately defined by the coffeehouse they would frequent. Sigmund Freud, Arthur Schnitzler and Hugo von Hoffmannsthal would all brood over their work and agitatedly exchange ideas with fellow thinkers...
Rooseveltplatz 8, 1090 Wien, Austria
Inside of the Votive Church (Votivkirche) in Vienna, Austria. Absolutely stunning gothic church with gorgeous stained glass--a must-see in Vienna.
Prinz Eugen-Straße 27, 1030 Wien, Austria
While "Belvedere" might provoke an image of just a single palace, it's actually a large complex with two Baroque palaces (Upper and Lower), Orangery, Stables and beautiful park space in the 3rd District. It was built as a summer residence for...
1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 Wien, Austria
Took a walk over the summer palace grounds in the heart of the Habsburg empire. Schonbrunn Palace is beautiful, and on a nice day you can take a free city bike and bike twenty minutes out there like we did. Read more:...
Maxingstraße 13b, 1130 Wien, Austria
Located at the Schönbrun Palace before you head up the hill to the Gloriette for the view, the cake, and the coffee – you turn right and enter into one of the best zoos in Europe. The pandas, wolves, penguins and elephants and tigers are sure to...
