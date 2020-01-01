Vienna
Collected by Alice Svensson
Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
Kärntner Ring 16, 1015 Wien, Austria
Originally built as a residence for Prince Philip of Württemberg in 1863, this grand structure was opened as the Hotel Imperial in 1873. It indeed still resembles a palace, with Greek statues, chandeliers, and high, intricately designed...
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Habsburgs were, generally speaking, lovers of art and many of the works of the Kunsthistorisches Museum come from their collections. While the grandiose interior alone may be reason enough to visit, the collections here are outstanding. The...
Kohlmarkt 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
Austria is known for its coffee, pastries, cakes, and tortes—and Demel is a lovely place to take it all in. It's a two-story cafe and confectionary, decorated with pastel colors on the walls, crystal chandeliers, and little marble-topped tables....
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
The great central Cathredal in Vienna, visible from most of the city's roofs.
Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Arguably one of Vienna's most beautiful landmarks, the Opera is a cultural treasure. Not only has it hosted many outstanding works since its origin as the Wiener Hofoper in 1863, it's associated with one of the world's greatest philharmonics. The...
Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030 Wien, Austria
Friedensreich Hundertwasser's design is quite the departure from the refined elegance of the city's most notable attractions. That's not to say, however, that it's not a masterpiece. This 1985 apartment block with a colorfully eclectic mix of...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
