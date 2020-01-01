Verona
Collected by L. H.
Via Sottoriva, 9, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
A great venue in Verona for enjoying simple Italian fare and sipping wine under the medieval arches. Especially nice on a warm summer evening for people watching. Try the gorgonzola melted over polenta.
Piazza Erbe, 28, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
A 500 year old hanging whale bone that will supposedly only fall when a man who has never told a lie walks beneath it marks the entrance to the Piazza Erbe, where there is a large outdoor market selling everything from food to crafts.
Piazza Duomo, 21, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
This was built in the 1100's, and there are two other churches connected to it that were built in the 9th century and 12th century. Music is often playing inside the church, which makes it a peaceful resting spot as you go through Verona.
Piazza Bra, 1, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
This is one the oldest of the ancient Roman Coliseums, but it is not a relic - it still hosts concerts and the Verona Opera. An amazing venue to enjoy a live performance.
Via Dogana, 2, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
When you enter this church you immediately know what sets it apart—its wooden hulled ceiling and unique details scattered throughout the church, from those who are buried within the floors and walls to the frescoes and Bishop's speaking altar....
Corso Castelvecchio, 2, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
As a westerner I had a hard time remembering and overcoming the fact that in Italy you can buy a bottle of delicious Bardolino red for 3 Euros, head to your nearest church steps or attraction of choice, and close the evening in the company of...
Portichetti Fontanelle, 3, 37100 Verona VR, Italy
Up near the Teatro Romano and Castel San Pietro (great view of Verona!), my boyfriend and I found La Fontanina, "the little fountain." Now, I love fountains more than most people—but not as much as I love this restaurant. And the fact that it's...
Piazza Erbe, 10, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
The 12th century Lamberti Tower in Piazza delle Erbe rises 84 meters over Verona. It, like all other towers at the time, used to flaunt the wealth of the family it was built for. When I climbed it (relaxedly, in an elevator), it flaunted the...
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
