Verona
Collected by Chris Milne
List View
Map View
Save Place
Via Santa Felicita, 9, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
I was a little hesitant of seeing Juliet's supposed balcony in Verona, but not going would be silly. And once I went, it was actually quite quaint and sweet. However, you enter through a short tunnel that is covered in gum. GUM and graffiti. It's...
Save Place
Piazza Erbe, 28, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
A 500 year old hanging whale bone that will supposedly only fall when a man who has never told a lie walks beneath it marks the entrance to the Piazza Erbe, where there is a large outdoor market selling everything from food to crafts.
Save Place
This bridge was built by the Romans and dates back to 100 BC. Four of the arches were destroyed in WWII by the Germans as they retreated, but were rebuilt by the residents of Verona from the rubble in the river shortly after. Just on the other...
Save Place
Piazza Bra, 1, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
This is one the oldest of the ancient Roman Coliseums, but it is not a relic - it still hosts concerts and the Verona Opera. An amazing venue to enjoy a live performance.
Save Place
Piazza Duomo, 21, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
This was built in the 1100's, and there are two other churches connected to it that were built in the 9th century and 12th century. Music is often playing inside the church, which makes it a peaceful resting spot as you go through Verona.
Save Place
Corso Castelvecchio, 2, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
As a westerner I had a hard time remembering and overcoming the fact that in Italy you can buy a bottle of delicious Bardolino red for 3 Euros, head to your nearest church steps or attraction of choice, and close the evening in the company of...
Save Place
Piazzale Castel S. Pietro, 37129 Verona VR, Italy
After having a glorious dinner, my boyfriend and I walked up to Castel San Pietro. The beautiful fortress, built in 1398 and once used for military purposes due to the convenience it provided in controlling the city, provides a stunning view of...
Save Place
Piazza Erbe, 10, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
The 12th century Lamberti Tower in Piazza delle Erbe rises 84 meters over Verona. It, like all other towers at the time, used to flaunt the wealth of the family it was built for. When I climbed it (relaxedly, in an elevator), it flaunted the...
Save Place
Via Dogana, 2, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
When you enter this church you immediately know what sets it apart—its wooden hulled ceiling and unique details scattered throughout the church, from those who are buried within the floors and walls to the frescoes and Bishop's speaking altar....
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever