Vermont's Hidden Gems

Collected by Stephanie Dosch
Woodstock Inn & Resort

14 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091, USA
The Woodstock Inn has a Rockefeller pedigree and the best setting in town. Bartenders are knowledgable about activities in the area, and rooms are spacious and comfortable. The gift shop features the work of several local woodworkers and glass...
Kent Pond

Kent Pond, Killington, VT 05751, USA
Fantastic photo site particularly at dusk. This photo was taken after the sun had set. All you need is a tripod. The lake was formed thanks to the Kent Pond Dam that flows into the Gifford Woods Stat Forest Park near Killington. The picture is the...
Silver Lake State Park

20 State Park Beach Rd, Barnard, VT 05031, USA
Just outside of Woodstock, Vermont, Silver Lake is a picturesque body of water, complete with kayak, canoe, and pedal boat rentals. I recommend paddling around the perimeter, then hauling the boat back to the beach and hopping in the water for a...
