Venice, Italy
You will get lost in Venice, but that’s the point. The romance lies in wandering hand-in-hand through narrow streets and stopping in at tiny shops selling luxury. It’s in floating the canals in a gondola or cruising to the quaint shores of Burano. Dive into the city's romantic (and scandalous) past in the Doge’s Palace, in the city’s grandiose restaurants, and in the footsteps of Casanova. Toast with a glass of vino and relax into a city that worships at the altar of love.
Secreted away on Giudecca Island is the glamorous, lagoon-facing Belmond Hotel Cipriani, originally opened in 1958 by Giuseppe Cipriani, founder of the infamous Harry’s Bar and the creator of that ubiquitous brunch cocktail, the Bellini. The...
You have probably heard that Venice is the most romantic city in the world. Well, Venice is beautiful, mesmerizing, and seductive. I think it's the turquoise water, the winding canals, and the ancient buildings. We arrived at our hotel in Venice...
Go back in time to Casanova's Venice at this perfectly preserved palazzo. Built in the heyday of Venice's decadent 18th century for the Rezzonico family, it was also, at one time, the residence of poet Robert Browning (who died here). In the 1930s...
There's plenty of art in Venice, from the churches to the Scuoli to the Accademia. But when you just can't look at another Caravaggio, and even Titian hair doesn't move you any more, refresh yourself with a visit to Peggy's house. The renowned...
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
Since few areas within the city of Venice afford high perspectives of the entire city,takethe elevator (no stairs) to the top of San Marco's Campanile in Piazza San Marco. You may have to put up with a few elbows to get a spot against the railing,...
There is a stone heart embedded in a wall and lost in an alleyway in Venice. The spot is said to have been the home of a Venetian fisherman who caught and married a cursed mermaid. While their story was ill-fated, legend has it that lovers who...
Chef Cristian Angiolin heads up the kitchen at this Venetian lagoon institution, which is open year-round except for January and Tuesdays. The restaurant is no longer a part of the Cipriani franchise, which began in Venice and has since expanded...
An address won't help you much on Burano. If you're looking for a specific spot on this tiny archipelago off the Venetian coast, let color be your guide. According to legend, island homes were painted in vivid hues to help fishermen find their way...
Venice is expensive, this is true, but there are many ways to get around the tourist and sucker cruise-ship pricing. You don't even need a table (or cutlery). Around Italy are grocery store chains called "Pam," and of course your local markets....
Calle del Scaleter, 859, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy
Cantina do Spade is nearly 600 years old and is as integral to the romantic allure of Venice as Casanova himself. The famous ladies' man is said to have met lovers on the Rialto Bridge and dined with them here at Cantina do Spade. But the...
During the day, the Piazza San Marco in Venice is an overwhelming flurry of activity, but once the sun sets, you'd be surprised at just how much a sense of ease and languor settles in. Life simply slows down as the crowds depart. Stop by Caffè...
Aptly named after the phoenix, this opera house has risen from its own ashes three times, the last in the 1990s when it was burned in an act of arson. It was rebuilt in the same ornate style as the building that had been destroyed—a choice...
