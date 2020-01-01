Venice, Italy

You will get lost in Venice, but that’s the point. The romance lies in wandering hand-in-hand through narrow streets and stopping in at tiny shops selling luxury. It’s in floating the canals in a gondola or cruising to the quaint shores of Burano. Dive into the city's romantic (and scandalous) past in the Doge’s Palace, in the city’s grandiose restaurants, and in the footsteps of Casanova. Toast with a glass of vino and relax into a city that worships at the altar of love.