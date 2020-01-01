venice
Collected by Jill Dupre
30126 Lido, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
If you're looking for a light, delicious lunch in Padua, Italy, head straight for Brek Foccaceria on the charming Piazzetta Garzeria (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Focacceria-Brek-di-Padova/133180920044536). Brek has a more formal restaurant, but...
Via Cappello, 23, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
The crowds are overwhelming but calm your nerves by finding things like old gum, scribbles and love notes in the entrance way to the balcony of what tourists believe is "the balcony" of Romeo and Juliet's love story. Apparently it wasn't until...
Viale Battaglione Val Leogra, 44, 36100 Vicenza VI, Italy
I found that I preferred the small towns of Italy as opposed to the vast city of Rome. Vicenza was no exception. This charming town offers a plethora of options for history, art, and architecture lovers. The Teatro Olimpico: Designed by Andrea...
Via San Mauro, 296, 30142 Burano VE, Italy
Burano is quaint and touristy in the same breath. Some might argue that there is not much to see beyond the multi-colored buildings. But there is definitely something worth eating - sardines! Sit in the sun at Riva Rosa and enjoy along with...
An address won't help you much on Burano. If you're looking for a specific spot on this tiny archipelago off the Venetian coast, let color be your guide. According to legend, island homes were painted in vivid hues to help fishermen find their way...
30100 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
While exploring Burano, break for a fabulous seafood lunch at Al Gato Nero. The "black cat" restaurant is the creation of Ruggero Bovo, who has been cooking up some of the tastiest fresh fish and seafood here since 1965. "I love the fish of the...
Via Cappello, 23, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
We lock lips. And we lock hands. And here in Verona, you can lock your love around the gates of Juliet's (Giuletta, in her native Italian) home. Buy a cheap lock in one of the many storefronts that line the main streets through old Verona, and...
