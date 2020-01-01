Venezia!
Collected by Sabrina A.
List View
Map View
Save Place
Dorsoduro, 1214, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
This place was one of those shops you stumble upon, then wish you could spend the day. Not only did the Toletta have a really good selection of English books—from classics (including Thomas Mann's Death in Venice, of course) and recent novels to a...
Save Place
Murano, 30141 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Famous for its long history of handblown glassmaking, Murano sits just a few minutes' ferry ride offshore in the Venetian Lagoon. The main attraction is the Glass Museum (Museo del Vetro), which recounts the history of glass through the centuries,...
Save Place
An address won't help you much on Burano. If you're looking for a specific spot on this tiny archipelago off the Venetian coast, let color be your guide. According to legend, island homes were painted in vivid hues to help fishermen find their way...
Save Place
Piazza San Marco, 121, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Grancaffè Quadri is basically the alternative to Piazza San Marco's Caffè Florian. It's a little more sophisticated in that its take on food and drink is perhaps more fresh and decidedly modern. Tucked away in the elegant colonnades of Piazza San...
Save Place
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Venice is extremely well supplied with bars selling the delicious local wine. But I'm more of a spirit girl, and limoncello does nothing for me. So, I was extremely happy to stumble upon this superb little bar in San Polo. It boasted a fantastic...
Save Place
Sestiere Castello, 5909, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Should you find yourself in the vicinity of Campo Santa Marina, make a beeline to this excellent pastry shop. Their tiramisu is as pillowy as it is rich, and during holidays like Easter they make the most decadent fried donuts filled with whipped...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever