Venetian Intimacy
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
Save Place
Dorsoduro, 701-704, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
There's plenty of art in Venice, from the churches to the Scuoli to the Accademia. But when you just can't look at another Caravaggio, and even Titian hair doesn't move you any more, refresh yourself with a visit to Peggy's house. The renowned...
Save Place
Piazza San Marco, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Described by Napoleon as the "Drawing Room of Europe," Venice's principal public square is dominated by Saint Mark's Basilica and the Doge's Palace—as well as its famous pigeons. Wander the framing porticos, have coffee at Quadri or...
Save Place
Fondamenta Vin Castello, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy
Two things you need to know about gondola rides in Venice: They're worth it; and the price is agreed beforehand. Knowing those two things, you can happily hop aboard this traditional Venetian mode of transport and relax, because, touristy as it...
Save Place
Campo S. Zaccaria, 4693, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Guidebooks for Venice tell you to find time to "get lost" in the city, as if this is something you need to put conscious effort into doing. Getting lost is inevitable, but it's so pleasant that arriving at a recognizable destination is almost a...
Save Place
Giudecca, 810, 30133 Venezia VE, Italy
In Venice, it's hard to get a moment alone with a loved one or even with the city herself. The crowds of tourists reaching over your shoulder to snap shaky photos of the aged Rialto can become a nuisance as you try to realize the historical...
Save Place
Sestiere di Dorsoduro, 30100 Venezia VE, Italy
Venice is expensive, this is true, but there are many ways to get around the tourist and sucker cruise-ship pricing. You don't even need a table (or cutlery). Around Italy are grocery store chains called "Pam," and of course your local markets....
Save Place
Rio Terrà Foscarini, 909/A, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
While traveling through Italy, my art history professor booked us students into religious colleges and convents. Wether it was to save money or because she thought osmosis would occur and our knowledge of Venetian Religious Art would be enhanced,...
Save Place
Fondamenta Zattere Al Ponte Lungo, 1473, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
When you put down your map in Venice and stroll without any worry or inhibitions you'll be surprised at what you will find and see. A ruined doorway divorced from its original building, inhabitants walking home with their children from school or a...
Save Place
Fondamenta Nani, 992, 30123 Dorsoduro, Venezia VE, Italy
If you are in Venice, you will surely get familiar with local spritz (a fizzy, refreshing aperitif) and cicchetti, or small snacks. If you want to have a local experience, be sure to stop by Cantine del Vino Già Schiavi while walking around La...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever