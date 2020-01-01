Vegas
Collected by Marian Gobeaja
Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
My favorite part of the Bellagio hotel is the lovely Conservatory & Botanical Gardens that features a range of exhibits throughout the year. Holland was the theme of this exhibit, packed with tulips and brightly colored poppies. The Conservatory &...
5200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is the icon of the city, and no trip is complete without a stop here. The sign is located on the south end of the Strip, just south of Mandalay Bay. A parking lot was recently built to accommodate all the...
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
New York New York Hotel and Casino, which opened in early January, 1997, is located at the popular intersection of Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd. It has a large casino with all of the typical offerings along with many restaurants, bars, stores, and...
Las Vegas, NV, USA
Wander around downtown Las Vegas and you're likely to notice a number of old school signs that look nothing like the glitzy neon signs on the Strip. Vintage Vegas is alive and well in downtown, and there's been an active movement to preserve and...
Arts District, Las Vegas, NV, USA
If you find that the Vegas Strip isn't really your cup of tea, head to the 18b Arts District which boasts galleries, restaurants and coffee shops at affordable prices.
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There are lots of stellar places to catch an awesome view of the Las Vegas Strip, but when the world's highest observation wheel opened in the city in 2014, it added an entirely new perspective of this popular city. The High Roller is 550 feet...
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Cirque du Soleil's newest show in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE, is part tribute, part acrobatic performance, part dance show and all around outstanding. The show features a number of Michael Jackson's best known songs, and together they tell the...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Famous since its 1998 opening as the place with the dancing fountains (further immortalized in the final scene of the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven), the 3,933-room Italian-themed Bellagio is a Las Vegas icon. There is a fantasy feel about it, with its...
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Forget any notions you have about boring vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry milkshakes. At Holsteins in The Cosmopolitan, milkshakes are given an innovative twist, and many of them have a spirited, high-proof kick. At its roots, this is a...
29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
7800 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89131, USA
Las Vegas may be seated in the heart of the Desert Southwest, but there are still a few places to pluck apples from trees and choose the biggest pumpkins from right off the vine. Gilcrease Orchard is one of those places. The orchard is only open...
3850 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Tournament of Kings encompasses all the perfect ingredients for a fun family night out: Action and adventure, horses and knights, cheering and booing, and, best of all, eating dinner with your hands! This medieval-themed arena production has been...
4810 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
One show that you must spend the money to see is Love by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage. A spectacular show with great music, fantastic stunts and gorgeous visuals that represent the evolution of The Beatles and their music while woven into a...
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views...
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
We had the fabulous opportunity to spend a week at the Venetian and here are my findings. I loved it the minute I got out of the taxi. It has an opulent front entrance, with a massive ceiling adorned with frescoes. Inside you are greeted with more...
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Though the city isn't normally considered a go-to hot spot for history buffs, Las Vegas' past is steeped in organized crime; without it, the city would be a very different place than it is today. Throughout the years, money has been exchanged...
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd #2001, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
If you can't see your favorite celebrity in person, the next best thing may be seeing his or her likeness sculpted from wax. At Madame Tussauds, dozens of celebrities ranging from political leaders and rock stars to Las Vegas icons and the world's...
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
The Shark Reef Aquarium can be counted among the new generation of underwater experiences, giving visitors the sense that they're immersed, or at least surrounded, by some of the most striking marine creatures on the planet (including some 15...
The Mirage, 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Their popular show closed abruptly with Roy’s injury in 2003, but the famous animal trainers and illusionists have established a research and education center. It teems with lions, tigers, leopards, black panthers, and bottlenose...
Stovepipe Wells is a great ol' town - one you can imagine would have been a real welcome sight for dirt thirsty cowboys navigating their way through Death Valley. The place lives and breathes Western, so much so that the room key tags they hand...
6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV 89004, USA
This spot is not as crowded as the scenic loop route that a lot of people visit. There is a separate entrance fee to enter Spring Mountain but it has a ton of picnic tables under gorgeous trees. You can visit the park and enjoy lunch in...
875 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106, USA
There are two Las Vegas Premium Outlets in the city; the one located on the north end of the Strip just off of Charleston Boulevard past Stratosphere is an outdoor shopping mall while the one located south of Mandalay Bay is an indoor mall. This...
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #444, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
The Miracle Mile is a large loop of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options wrapped around the edge of Planet Hollywood. This mall is accessible and bright, with name brands like H&M, French Connection, Urban Outfitters, Victoria's Secret,...
3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
You don't need to have money to burn to enjoy the Forum Shops. Anyone who appreciates gorgeous architecture will find the space inspiring. The shopping complex features both high-end retailers and more affordable brands, including a three-story...
3720 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158, USA
World-renowned artist Dale Chihuly is present at the GALLERY with a dramatic new exhibition venue located along Gallery Row at Crystals Place in Las Vegas, right by Aria Hotel. More than 4,000-square-foot space features a diverse representation of...
707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Looking for Las Vegas locals? Stop by Downtown Container Park, where boutiques sell their wares out of recycled shipping containers and locals sip wine while their kids run around the playground (also made from a recycled container). This hub in...
Showcase Mall, 3785 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
M&M's World is a colorful, candy-filled wonderland featuring the world's favorite chocolate-covered characters. This multi-level store has all kinds of M&M gear--clothing, home decor, toys, bedding, jewelry and other assorted souvenirs. There is...
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
