Vancouver Trip

325 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N4, Canada
If you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to...
370 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1H7, Canada
Like the name says: just braised or slow-roasted meats, served on ciabatta buns. They are known for their hand-carved porchetta, but I order the daily special—that is, if I can get there before 2 p.m. The restaurant is first come, first served, so...
315 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6A 0A7, Canada
The owners at this breakfast and lunch spot make almost everything from scratch and by hand, from grinding chickpeas for their hummus to making almond milk for the granola. They even offer vegan butter. (604) 681-5776. As told to Rhonda May. This...
305 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1C4, Canada
If you are looking for a great modern interpretation of Italian, incorporating fresh local ingredients, look no further than Ask For Luigi. Amazing starters include the meatballs, fried cauliflower (served with crisp chick peas, mint and aioli)...
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
578 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K2, Canada
Amid the bustle of Chinatown stands this lovely 15th-century-style garden, named for the father of modern China. Even though it was built in 1986, artisans from Suzhou constructed the entire property without nails, screws, or power tools. The...
4151 Hazelbridge Way #1080, Richmond, BC V6X 4J7, Canada
A pack of matcha green tea Kit Kats, a wireless karaoke microphone, three sachets of jasmine-scented bath salts with a picture of a geisha on the front, and a set of pressed sushi molds. That was my last haul from the magnificent Daiso store in...
530 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2B7, Canada
Japadog is one of those odd and wacky combinations of a hot dog with Japanese toppings, but it works! I had the Terimayo, a teriyaki-drenched dog topped with seaweed. Not substantial for the $5 price tag, but a good snack. The location on Robson...
The Vancouver area is home to many parks. The city is super green and designed for outdoor activities, from just hanging out on a bench to working out and playing with the kids. No matter where you go, you'll find art installations. They're such a...
Porteau Cove Provincial Park is only about an hour drive from downtown Vancouver and a perfect west coast setting, sitting on the ocean's edge and with a backdrop of glacier capped mountains. It is a provincial campground perfect for tenting or...
6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2, Canada
Part of the University of British Columbia, this museum houses one of the finest collections of Northwest Coast Aboriginal art, including bentwood boxes, feast dishes, totem poles, and canoes from the Haida and Coast Salish people. Some of these...
