3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1, Canada
This 27-acre attraction in North Vancouver gets the heart racing with a suspension bridge that bounces 230 feet above a forested river gorge. Even more spectacular, however, is the Cliffwalk, a labyrinth of walkways along the granite flank of the...
315 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6A 0A7, Canada
The owners at this breakfast and lunch spot make almost everything from scratch and by hand, from grinding chickpeas for their hummus to making almond milk for the granola. They even offer vegan butter. (604) 681-5776. As told to Rhonda May. This...
1467 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6G 3E3, Canada
We had a delicious breakfast of liege waffles and coffee at Waffles & Berries, a small cafe in Coal Harbour. I love anywhere that serves authentic liege waffles, and this cafe makes them to perfection, right down to the big chunks of caramelized...
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Award winning Hawksworth Restaurant located in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia brings Vancouver fine dining to world class levels. Chef David Hawksworth shares his culinary vision taking his training from his stints at Michelin starred restaurants in...
6 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1E9, Canada
A clandestine spot to imbibe in Gastown, the Diamond is the speakeasy when you're in Vancouver. Bar none, one of the best bars I have been to on recommendation from Nathan at Judas Goat. They will make you anything here, like a tasty pisco sour....
162 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B2, Canada
They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party...
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver's Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project, and reopened as the...
325 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N4, Canada
If you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to...
350 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1E8, Canada
Jennifer MacKay’s clothing boutique is the go-to store for fashionable locals, who know they’ll find pieces exclusively in her shop. I have a weakness for the shoes. (604) 685-8885. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012...
1001 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2G8, Canada
I shouldn't eat ice cream, yet I do. Being lactose intolerant, naturally I was born addicted to ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. I will be bold and say that it is the best gelato in Vancouver if not the country. After all, the owner went to school...
