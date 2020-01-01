Vancouver
Collected by Cristina Cotumaccio
List View
Map View
Save Place
849 Denman St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2L9, Canada
You’ll find a few branches of Cafe Milano around the city, but my go-to is the one on Denman Street in the West End where I stock up on beans to take home, and also treat myself to one of their smooth, velvety lattes. Their master roaster is a...
Save Place
Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, BC, Canada
A popular hangout, Kits Beach—as the locals call it—faces English Bay, and in the summertime it buzzes with beach activities. Volleyball players and Frisbee tossers mingle with sun worshippers, windsurfers and skim boarders. For sand-free dips and...
Save Place
Go full monty at North America’s largest nude stretch of sand. Adjacent to the University of British Columbia, Wreck Beach sits on traditional Musqueam land, wrapping around the western edge of the Point Grey headland in Pacific Spirit...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
One of my favourite events in the Vancouver summer calendar is when the nights get long and warm, and the open air cinemas roll out. There’s nothing better than curling up on a blanket in Stanley Park with hundreds of like-minded movie fans...
Save Place
325 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N4, Canada
If you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to...
Save Place
315 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6A 0A7, Canada
The owners at this breakfast and lunch spot make almost everything from scratch and by hand, from grinding chickpeas for their hummus to making almond milk for the granola. They even offer vegan butter. (604) 681-5776. As told to Rhonda May. This...
Save Place
994 Nicola St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2C8, Canada
The West End is the largest neighbourhood in Vancouver's downtown core, and has a broad demographic. Greenhorn Espresso Bar opened up smack in the middle of the West End, in between heritage apartment buildings, corner grocery stores, and a few...
Save Place
1938 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4A7, Canada
Set in a quiet part of Commercial Drive; Prado, with its large windows and high ceilings, is a great place to recharge. The shop serves Vancouver's best, 49th Parallel coffee, along with a small selection of baked goods. Read a book and relax, or...
Save Place
2198 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6K 1N7, Canada
This award-winning local roaster has paired with a delicious doughnut maker to be a one-stop shop for that perfect combo. It’s always a tough call at 49th Parallel for me: which doughnut to try today? Although let’s be honest, I rarely get past...
Save Place
639 E 15th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 2R6, Canada
Matchstick is a small batch roaster, who specialise in single origin coffees and hand crafted prep. Visit their Fraser Street branch at E15th St, and if you’re lucky, you can get a delicious latte made by Ian Chagunda, who just won the 2015 latte...
Save Place
700 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 3B7, Canada
To try a taste of traditional UK-style tandoori, look no further than my beloved Soho Road truck which you’ll usually find outside the Vancouver City Centre Skytrain station. There’s nothing I don’t adore about this little black van that makes the...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC, Canada
When the warmer months arrive, Grouse Mountain opens the roof of its cable car gondolas, which run 5,282 feet (1,610m) up the city’s iconic peak. The ride feels daring, despite the helmets, safety lines and thick railings that comfort...
Save Place
36800 BC-99, Squamish, BC V0N 3G0, Canada
Rain or shine you'll have an amazing time at the new Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, just an hour's drive down the picturesque Sea to Sky Highway from Whistler. The Gondola whisks you on an 885 meter climb above sea level, giving show stopping...
Save Place
Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
Already a world class ski town, Whistler was completely revamped to prepare for the Winter Games in 2010. But don't think it's just a winter town, it is now a year round destination. The ski runs become a world class mountain biker's haven, there...
Save Place
121 Lower Ganges Rd, Salt Spring Island, BC V8K 2T4, Canada
Downshift on this groovy Gulf Island, just a 35-minute seaplane ride from the city. Here, artist studios abound, as do makers of artisanal food and beverages. Classic stops include the summertime Saturday Market, the Blue Horse Folk Art Gallery,...
Save Place
Victoria, BC, Canada
If you can afford to go by air, then flying over the Salish sea is a fantastic way to go to Victoria: both Helijet and Harbour Air offer great deals, so check their sites to bag a bargain. That said, travelling by BC Ferries is kind of magical...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Explore the verdant 400-acre Stanley Park with First Nations guides from Talaysay Tours. During the trek, you’ll take a short stroll along the seawall, discovering the area’s indigenous history along the way. You’ll also...
Save Place
3715 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3N8, Canada
I adore this little boutique on Main Street that’s simply stuffed with gorgeously girly styles and flirty retro clothes. You can find plenty of Canadian designers here too, and there’s an especially good selection in the jewelry section. While you...
Save Place
780 Richards St, Vancouver, BC V6B 3A4, Canada
The longest lines in the city form every day at Café Medina, a haven of Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch dishes in the Library District. The decor here feels like a minimalist version of 1920s Paris, with aged...
Save Place
888 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1X9, Canada
Vancouver is Yoga-City, there are dozens of studios across town with every possible permutation of yoga on offer from basic Ashtanga and Hatha classes, to Hip Hop or Hammock-based yoga. Vancouver is also the birthplace of cult yoga-wear company,...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC V6G 3E2, Canada
Save Place
1669 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC V6Z 2R8, Canada
One of the best ways to see Vancouver is from the water, and unless you have a friend with a boat, the best (and cheapest) way to do that is by buying an all-day pass on False Creek Ferries which allows you to hop on and off all day long. The...
Save Place
350 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J3, Canada
Pidgin may be known for their deceptively simple East-meets-West Asian-inspired menu with a decidedly French edge, but their cocktails are all kinds of fantastic too, and in a casual but cool spot like this, it’s most fun to combine the two. Try...
Save Place
2042 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1M9, Canada
Vancouverites are beating a path to chef Curtis Luk’s Kitsilano restaurant, Mission to try his deceptively simple farm-to-table, root-to-stem menu which offers four and six-course tasting menus for both meat eaters and vegetarians, which can also...
Save Place
841 Bidwell St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2J7, Canada
It’s been tough for veggies or those who don’t eat pork who’ve been left out of the ramen trend, but everyone can enjoy the tasty bowls of soup at the Ramenman who only serve Toripaitan (chicken-based) and vegetarian broth. This is a very cool...
Save Place
1133 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G1, Canada
One of the word’s most famous sushi rolls was invented right here in Vancouver, by culinary legend, Hidekazu Tojo. Take a seat in his elegant restaurant over on West Broadway and either put yourself in chef’s hands and order the omakase or try a...
Save Place
3995 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P3, Canada
A bijou little nook in the up-and-coming South Main neighborhood, The Acorn is a haven of haute vegetarian cuisine. Chef Brian Luptak weaves foraged flair into bold, complex dishes, like smoked-onion kelp sauce on roasted king oyster mushrooms and...
Save Place
243 Union St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2Z7, Canada
Part community grocery store offering local products and part awesome ramen and udon spot, Harvest is a favourite hang out for off-work chefs who adore chef Andrea Carlson’s healthy West Coast take on ramen and soba noodle bowls. You’ll always...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Where to Go in Fall Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Travel News The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum