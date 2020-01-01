Van
Collected by Guylaine D'Amours
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Award winning Hawksworth Restaurant located in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia brings Vancouver fine dining to world class levels. Chef David Hawksworth shares his culinary vision taking his training from his stints at Michelin starred restaurants in...
3995 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P3, Canada
A bijou little nook in the up-and-coming South Main neighborhood, The Acorn is a haven of haute vegetarian cuisine. Chef Brian Luptak weaves foraged flair into bold, complex dishes, like smoked-onion kelp sauce on roasted king oyster mushrooms and...
1938 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1M5, Canada
Best Thai, Best Asian, Best Overall: Maenam just keeps racking up the awards, often displacing fancier restaurants. Chef/owner Angus An has helped moved the needle at this Kitsilano spot, mixing a sexy, upscale vibe with accessible food. His menu...
1253 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
Located "around the bend," in the beautiful Granville Island district is the Dockside Brewing Company. There's eight different brewed beers here. My favourite was the Jamaican brew, blended with hibiscus. The piece de resistance is the gorgeous...
616 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2G5, Canada
Yamato Sushi doesn't have a big space but if you're looking for one of the best cheap eats in Vancouver, it's worth it. You may have to wait, but it won’t be for long. The value here was phenomenal: over nineteen rolls plus gyoza and green tea...
45 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver, BC V6B 1C7, Canada
This little hideaway in a back alley, with its communal tables and chalkboard menus, is where I go with friends when we want to share snacks. They match wines to "tasting trios" selected from their cheese and charcuterie cellar. It’s best to let...
1944 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1M7, Canada
Ex-Top Chef Canada competitor, Trevor Bird’s excellent farm-to-table (get it, Fable!) restaurant in Kitsilano has been packing them in for brunch ever since they opened - and no wonder, their benedicts are topped with a silky smooth olive oil...
1479 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6G 1C1, Canada
Hapa Izakaya is one of the city's most popular Izakaya outlets with three restaurants across the city and one in Toronto and Calgary. They've won awards for their superb Japanese cuisine which offers local and seasonal produce along with...
1128 W Broadway #7, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G5, Canada
A small, welcoming bistro, Salmon n’ Bannock is Vancouver’s only First Nations restaurant. The special here is the bannock, a quick, round flatbread that serves as a vehicle for anything from cedar jam to pudding, elk salami, and...
Celebrity chefs Vikram Vij and Meeru Dhalwala serve brightly spiced dishes at their flagship restaurant—often hailed as one of the world’s finest for Indian food. Their wine-marinated lamb popsicles are legendary, but their menu has other...
833 Denman St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2L7, Canada
You’ll often find me perched at the bar in Buckstop, one of my all-time favourite Vancouver restaurants, thanks to their warm hospitality, innovative cocktails and flat-out fabulous barbecue food. If you’re with friends then you have to order a...
1669 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
