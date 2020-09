Valley of the Sun

Central Phoenix is not just a desert wasteland. Over the years it has become a thriving metropolis that offers an amazing art and music scene, top notch local restaurants, and the weather is pretty amazing. Phoenix offers an amazing backdrop for a trip to remember. Growing up in the area I never appreciated the city until I returned after a few years. Now I look back and see how much the city has to offer. Hiking, shopping, culture and a unique city life.