The Best Things To Do in Valencia, Spain
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Spain's third largest city, Valencia is best-known for paella and its yearly Falles festival, wherein locals burn elaborate papier mâché effigies. Founded as a Roman colony in 138 BC, Valencia's 169-acre historic center is packed with historic monuments, unique shops, cozy bars and restaurants, and located minutes away from plenty of beaches. Must-sees include the cathedral; two medieval towers; UNESCO World Heritage Site, Llotja de la Seda; and the strikingly modern Ciutat de las Ciències.
Plaça de Santa Caterina, 6, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Sip horchata de chufa, a sweet drink made from tiger nuts—edible roots harvested from the chufa sedge plant—while seated at an elegant marble-topped table at Horchatería Santa Catalina. Coffees, sandwiches, pastries, and artisan chocolates are...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 27, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Watch as the chefs prepare and serve exquisite and unique versions of traditional Spanish and Valencian dishes in Quique DaCosta's diaphanous foodie haven on Joaquín Costa Street. The house cocktail, "Hola Mercatbar," is crisp but sweet, a...
Carrer de Josep Benlliure, 69, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
The tavern's curving wood and glass doors only hint at the building's centurion history. Inside, creamy, tiled walls provide a contrasting background for mahogany-colored barrels advertising spirits like brandy, anise, and manzanilla for sale....
Carrer d'Eduardo Primo Yúfera, 1b, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
All the City of Arts and Sciences buildings in Valencia are breathtaking, but the Oceanografic Aquarium is equally spectacular for its contents. It not only features 500 marine species from whales to sea urchins, it also offers a slate of stellar...
Av. del Professor López Piñero, 1, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
Skip the guided tour and spring for concert tickets instead. An evening of classical music or opera offers the opportunity to fully appreciate this building's engineering, designed by Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava. Show up before the show...
Carrer del Pintor López, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
The Turia River bed gardens run for 9 km (about 6 miles) through the city of Valencia. The original river was diverted in 1957 due to flooding, and since then, the exposed riverbeds have been converted into wide, lush parks and gardens. The City...
Calle Pintor Ricardo Verde, 1, 46010 Valencia, Spain
Fusion cuisine (served generously) reigns at this charming eatery. Creative tapas like croquetas made from Thai chicken, or Brazilian bean stew also surprise tastebuds. The menu changes frequently, enticing diners to return time after time....
CALLE MICER MASCO Nº 30,Valencia, 46010 Valencia, Spain
The sweets are only the beginning at Dulces Pérez. Complete (or just make) your meal with sumptuous asparagus and shrimp quiche, chorizo empanadillas or jamón-and-goat-cheese-topped puff pastries. Or skip straight to dessert and feast on artisan...
Carrer d'Amadeu de Savoia, 14, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Enjoy the soothing properties of Valencia's Alameda hot spring housed in a neo-mudéjar building. The thermal waters, rich in sodium chloride, sulfates, calcium, and magnesium, bubble up from 663 meters beneath the surface at 42ºC, and are believed...
Plaça de la Ciutat de Bruges, s/n, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Centrally built in the middle of the Ciutat Vella, Mercado Central, or Mercat Central if you want to stick to the local version of Catalan is Valencia's go to market for Paella produce. Set in a magnificent Art Deco Building, it is home to about...
Carrer de la Llotja, 2, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Valencia's La Lotja de la Seda, or silk exchange, is a castle-like structure in the middle of the city's old town. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it's considered one of the best examples of Gothic-era civil architecture in Europe. Dramatically...
Plaça del Mercat, s/n, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Explore this baroque gem in Valencia's historic Plaza del Mercado. Intended as a hermitage when constructed, the church was built on the site of a 13th century mosque, but was seriously damaged by fire in the 14th and 16th centuries. Before going...
C/ General Gil Dolz, 16, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Savor rich dishes and wines from Spain's Ribera del Duero region, like Lechazo, roasted milk-fed lamb, with delicious, meaty reds. The restaurant is spotless: Tables draped in creamy linens stand out against an accent wall papered in pictures of...
Av. de Suècia, 4, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Share a bottle of cava on the heated terrace. Or stop by on a game night for a beer or a cocktail and tapas with friends--Casa Candy is usually full of rowdy soccer fans, cheering on the home team.
Calle del Historiador Martínez Ferrando, s/n, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
This gorgeous, brick building features a facade adorned with ceramic tiles and stained glass, and houses stalls selling fresh fruit, fish, vegetables, cheese, and cured meat. You can also find restaurants and bars within its walls, along with...
Carrer de l'Arquitecte Mora, 2, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
The rustic interior belies modern eats at Les Graelles, where you can choose from a mixture of Valencian and Spanish soups, stews, and meats, along with creative fusion fare like crunchy eggs with mushrooms, or angel-hair pasta paella. With a...
Carrer del Gravador Esteve, 34, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
In perhaps one of the world's best-formed combinations: a bookstore turned exhibition space, flip through pages of photo books and storied tomes on journalism, design, sound, and communications. Follow it up at Railowsky's gallery space, admiring...
Carrer de Sorní, 13, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
This growing Spanish brand (with stores in France, Andorra, and Portugal, at present) makes practical but playful everyday clothes for women and children. Stock up on brightly colored stockings, patterned dresses and blouses, and cozy sweaters and...
Head to Plaza Tetuán and tour the Convento de Santo Domingo, where detail-oriented visitors will find examples of Gothic, neoclassical and renaissance architecture. Snap shots of fluted columns ending in intricate stone arches in the main...
Carrer de Bonaire, 6, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Covet large-scale installations by international and national artists at Luis Adelantado's beautiful gallery space in Valencia. Afterwards, if you simply can't stand to leave empty-handed, settle on something more portable to take home....
Carrer de Xàtiva, 28, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
Bull-fighting rarely leaves spectators without strong reactions, but whatever your attitude toward this particular Spanish tradition, you're bound to be impressed by the splendor and sheer size of Valencia's neoclassical bull-fighting ring and...
Plaça de l'Almoina, s/n, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Its full name is “The Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia,” but people will know what you mean if you just call it the Valencia Cathedral. Consecrated in the 13th century, the cathedral has what it claims to...
Carrer de Sant Pius V, 9, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Housed in the Baroque San Pio V Seminary building, Valencia's fine art museum is full of historic works by Valencian artists like March and Ribalta, as well as a smattering of paintings by renowned Spanish masters like Goya, and Italian, Flemish,...
Carrer de Cavanilles, 1, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Find public art, fountains, and unusual trees in Valencia's most emblematic garden, Jardines del Real, also known as Jardines de Viveros. The park is home to over a hundred botanical species, a charming rose garden, and exotic trees like the silk...
Carrer de Polo y Peyrolón, 15, 46021 València, Valencia, Spain
Support Valencia's local live music scene and dance or simply sip drinks on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Black Note Club. Most of the artists and bands that play here are local, but a few hail from other parts of Spain and the rest of...
16, Carrer de Finlàndia, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Cozy up to your better half surrounded by floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with the restaurant's best wines and liquors, or enjoy sunny weather on the terrace. Choose from gorgeous paellas with saffron-yellow rice, crimson lobsters, and beautifully...
Carrer del Poeta Querol, 2, 46002 València, Valencia, Spain
Housed in the opulent Palacio de Dos Aguas, this national museum showcases the personal collection of a local married couple, González Martí and Amelia Cuñat, who donated their ceramic artwork and decorative tiles. Here, you can check out...
Calle de Guillem de Castro, 118, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Wander the minimalist spaces at Valencia's Modern Art Institute and find your favorite contemporary and modern masterpieces. There are exhibitions dedicated to photography, abstract and pop art, large-scale installations, and sculpture. In the...
Centro Cultural La Beneficència, Carrer de la Corona, 36, 46003 Valencia, Spain
View the lives of ancient human beings at Valencia's Prehistory Museum, where you can also admire fossils and other prehistoric objects, like coins, arrowheads, pottery, and mosaics. The museum organizes educational activities for children and...
Plaça dels Furs, s/n, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
After dark, this medieval edifice looks more like a king's fortress than a city gate. Built in the 14th century by Pere Balaguer, the gate's interior shows off the building's beautiful bone structure, but has little else of interest to offer. That...
Plaça de l'Almoina, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Only a few steps away from Valencia's cathedral, examine ancient artifacts and ruins in the Almoina Archaeological Center. In this large subterranean exhibition space, find out more about Valencia's Roman, Visigoth and Muslim past. Get a closer...
Carrer de la Llotja, 6, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
This shop caters to locals who prefer to skipping Spanish chains like Zara and Mango, in favor of more unusual clothes and accessories. Unique t-shirts, dresses, and outerwear are arranged on organized racks around this well-lit retail space...
Carrer del Comte de Salvatierra, 25, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
Shop for (or simply admire) unique clothing, accessories, bedding, perfume and housewares, all designed by the Valencian designer himself. Montesino's ready-made clothes are ideal for fashionably daring shoppers. His brightly printed scarves and...
Sometimes a boutique just simply understands the discerning, high-end but quirky shopper. High ceilings featuring exposed dark-wood ceiling beams give the space an airy feel, despite the fact that it's fairly crowded with inventory. Racks and...
9, Carrer del Poeta Querol, 46002 València, Valencia, Spain
Lladró porcelain is famous the world over yet it's based in Tavernes Blanques. Admire the classic, sentimental figurines of mothers with babes in arms, and striking sculptures based on famous paintings. Lladró's Valencia storefront always has an...
Carrer del Cap de la Nau, 12, 46419 Platja del Rei, Valencia, Spain
Practice yoga on the beach at sunset, or sign up for tai chi, cross fit or pilates with Hoa Kite & Sup. Beginners can sign up for a kite-surfing or stand-up paddle-board "baptism" and experts can rent hardware or even sign up for stand-up...
Plaza Monteolivete, 4, 46006 Valencia, Spain
Even if you can't be in Valencia for its fiery Les Falles festival, you can view the popular ninots (figures and effigies) at the Fallero Museum. Some ninots are chosen to be spared from the flames by popular vote—and then end up on display at the...
Plaça de Cánovas del Castillo, 1, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Savor some of Valencia's best salads and tapas on the fly at this cozy eatery, or call ahead to reserve your favorite rice dish or paella. In the authentic tradition, some of the larger meals can literally take hours to prepare, so make...
46002, Carrer de Vitòria, 4, 46002 València, Valencia, Spain
Select a red or white from The Ginger Loft's list of Valencian community wines, or order your favorite cocktail. For Sunday brunch, dine on perfectly smoked salmon with eggs.
Carrer del Comte d'Almodóvar, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
The baroque decor at Café de las Horas makes it a favorite among Valencianos for a cocktail (or two) before hitting clubs such as the indie Radio City or the Euro-style Giorgio et Enrico. Calle del Conde de Almodóvar 1, 34/963-917-336. This...
Carrer dels Cavallers, 39, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Throw back inexpensive cocktails made the old-fashioned way in this cozy cafe along Valencia's well-known Cavallers Street. Two-for-one specials are typical here, and for more partnered fun, practice your best salsa and latin dance skills once...
Sample the surprising and sometimes brightly colored efforts of renowned cocktail designers, Ciro & Ciriaco. Located in Valencia's iconic Mercado de Colón, the bar also serves regular beer and soft drinks. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday...
S N, Carretera Palmar, 0, 46001 Valencia, Spain
Grab the car, or hop public transport to this gorgeous natural sanctuary only 15km south of Valencia. The major draw here is Albufera Lake, and its surrounding wetlands. Here bird-watchers can observe rare species of wading birds. Another option...
Plaça de Santa Úrsula, 2, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Once part of the massive city walls, Torres de Quart was constructed between 1441 and 1460 on top of an earlier gate. At one point it housed a women's penitentiary, and later on it became a military prison. Be sure to look closely at the exterior...
