Pça. de la Reina, 6, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Valencia is famous for its horchata, or tiger nut milk, and Llinares Ice Cream serves a respectable version of the drink. But the daring come for outlandish ice cream flavors, from glazed doughnut to potato omelet and fresh anchovies in vinegar. ...
Passeig de Neptú, 6, BAJO;DUP 6-8, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Even if time was limited, you cannot go to Valencia without trying their traditional Paella! La Pepica is a restaurant right on the sea side with amazing views of the Mediterranean, friendly atmosphere, and a killer paella.
Av. del Professor López Piñero, 7, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
The City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias) is one of Valencia's must-see spots and an ideal place to relax. Located just outside the city center, the buildings provide a modern contrast to Valencia's old, winding streets....
Carrer d'Eduardo Primo Yúfera, 1b, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
All the City of Arts and Sciences buildings in Valencia are breathtaking, but the Oceanografic Aquarium is equally spectacular for its contents. It not only features 500 marine species from whales to sea urchins, it also offers a slate of stellar...
Carrer de Dénia, 37, 46006 València, Valencia, Spain
The exhibition space Hat Gallery features all kinds of art. Recent shows include: a multimedia exposition on femicide in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; designs that one artist created for a local chocolate factory; and a collaboration presenting 40...
Carrer del Comte d'Almodóvar, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
The baroque decor at Café de las Horas makes it a favorite among Valencianos for a cocktail (or two) before hitting clubs such as the indie Radio City or the Euro-style Giorgio et Enrico. Calle del Conde de Almodóvar 1, 34/963-917-336. This...
Plaça de la Ciutat de Bruges, s/n, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Centrally built in the middle of the Ciutat Vella, Mercado Central, or Mercat Central if you want to stick to the local version of Catalan is Valencia's go to market for Paella produce. Set in a magnificent Art Deco Building, it is home to about...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 27, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Watch as the chefs prepare and serve exquisite and unique versions of traditional Spanish and Valencian dishes in Quique DaCosta's diaphanous foodie haven on Joaquín Costa Street. The house cocktail, "Hola Mercatbar," is crisp but sweet, a...
Carrer de Josep Benlliure, 69, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
The tavern's curving wood and glass doors only hint at the building's centurion history. Inside, creamy, tiled walls provide a contrasting background for mahogany-colored barrels advertising spirits like brandy, anise, and manzanilla for sale....
Calle Pintor Ricardo Verde, 1, 46010 Valencia, Spain
Fusion cuisine (served generously) reigns at this charming eatery. Creative tapas like croquetas made from Thai chicken, or Brazilian bean stew also surprise tastebuds. The menu changes frequently, enticing diners to return time after time....
CALLE MICER MASCO Nº 30,Valencia, 46010 Valencia, Spain
The sweets are only the beginning at Dulces Pérez. Complete (or just make) your meal with sumptuous asparagus and shrimp quiche, chorizo empanadillas or jamón-and-goat-cheese-topped puff pastries. Or skip straight to dessert and feast on artisan...
Carrer d'Amadeu de Savoia, 14, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Enjoy the soothing properties of Valencia's Alameda hot spring housed in a neo-mudéjar building. The thermal waters, rich in sodium chloride, sulfates, calcium, and magnesium, bubble up from 663 meters beneath the surface at 42ºC, and are believed...
Carrer de la Llotja, 2, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Valencia's La Lotja de la Seda, or silk exchange, is a castle-like structure in the middle of the city's old town. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it's considered one of the best examples of Gothic-era civil architecture in Europe. Dramatically...
C/ General Gil Dolz, 16, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Savor rich dishes and wines from Spain's Ribera del Duero region, like Lechazo, roasted milk-fed lamb, with delicious, meaty reds. The restaurant is spotless: Tables draped in creamy linens stand out against an accent wall papered in pictures of...
Calle del Historiador Martínez Ferrando, s/n, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
This gorgeous, brick building features a facade adorned with ceramic tiles and stained glass, and houses stalls selling fresh fruit, fish, vegetables, cheese, and cured meat. You can also find restaurants and bars within its walls, along with...
Carrer de l'Arquitecte Mora, 2, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
The rustic interior belies modern eats at Les Graelles, where you can choose from a mixture of Valencian and Spanish soups, stews, and meats, along with creative fusion fare like crunchy eggs with mushrooms, or angel-hair pasta paella. With a...
Carrer de Bonaire, 6, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Covet large-scale installations by international and national artists at Luis Adelantado's beautiful gallery space in Valencia. Afterwards, if you simply can't stand to leave empty-handed, settle on something more portable to take home....
Carrer de Cavanilles, 1, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Find public art, fountains, and unusual trees in Valencia's most emblematic garden, Jardines del Real, also known as Jardines de Viveros. The park is home to over a hundred botanical species, a charming rose garden, and exotic trees like the silk...
Calle de Guillem de Castro, 118, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Wander the minimalist spaces at Valencia's Modern Art Institute and find your favorite contemporary and modern masterpieces. There are exhibitions dedicated to photography, abstract and pop art, large-scale installations, and sculpture. In the...
