Utah is Calling
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
Utah has spectacular natural beauty, and its national parks and hikes are enough to warrant a visit to this quiet state. These are the reasons Utah is calling me.
1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741, USA
Set within a postcard-perfect corner of southern Utah and surrounded by national parks, the 600-acre Amangiri is tucked away in a protected valley among the canyons, flat-topped mesas, and desert landscapes of the Grand Circle. The resort’s...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Utah 84718, USA
It's really fun to visit a place that has such rich travel-related history. National Geographic magazine, who photographed the area using Kodachrome film for a 1949 photo-spread, hence its name. This is Grosvenor Arch, named after the former...
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
745 U.S. 89, Kanab, UT 84741, USA
If you don’t win a coveted lottery permit to visit “the Wave” off Highway 89 in Utah, consider the nearby Buckskin Gulch. Covering more than 15 miles, Buckskin is a backpacking paradise for many avid hikers, but all you really need is an afternoon...
Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
Utah, USA
View of Canyonlands from Mesa Arch. I placed the polarizing lens from my sunglasses over my camera to capture the details of the landscape and sky.
Utah, USA
Just North of Moab, UT Arches National Park is a gem with over 2000 natural stone arches. The most popular hike is the three mile trail to Delicate Arch. It’s a fairly straight forward hike and it is uphill most of the way to the arch, but...
We stayed for the weekend at Sorrel River Ranch, about 20 minutes outside of Moab, Utah. The ranch is right along the Colorado River in a stunning location. Each night we sat out on the porch of our cabin and watched the deer come out to graze as...
301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This museum on the campus of the University of Utah is home to more than 1.5 million artifacts that delve into the state's rich history. From the American Indians who inhabited this land for centuries before any European explorer to the...
7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060, USA
This chalet-style lodge takes its name from legendary Norwegian skier Stein Eriksen, the 1952 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist and 1954 World Cup champion. When he agreed to help develop this ski-in, ski-out spot in the 1980s, he drew from his...
12500 Sand Dune Road, Kanab, UT 84741, USA
Just a stone’s throw from the Arizona border, the eponymous main draw at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is the result of rose-hued Navajo sandstone eroding over time. Like any dunes, the ones here constantly shift under the wind’s influence, but...
