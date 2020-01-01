Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

utah arizona roadtrip

Collected by Shellie King
Save Place

Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Chinle, AZ, USA

The natives that guide you through Canyon De Chelly are very passionate about their historical heritage: the battles that their people have survived, the ceremonies they live by, and the dwellings that they carved out of the massive cliff sides....

More Details >
Save Place

Antelope Canyon

Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
More Details >
Save Place

El Tapatio

25 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040, USA
If you visit Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, you will most likely stay in Page. While there give this Mexican place a try. We got to Page in the evening and passed by this place and on the spot decided we wanted to eat there. El...
More Details >
Save Place

Havasupai Falls

Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
More Details >
Save Place

Ajo

Ajo, AZ 85321, USA
In the middle of the Sonoran Desert, hours from Phoenix and Tucson, sits Ajo. Dating back to the 19th century, and with a population of only 3700, its art scene is surprisingly vibrant, with murals all over this mining town. As the nearest town to...
More Details >
Save Place

Organ Pipe National Monument

Crazy symphonies of prickly arms--nowhere else in the United States can you find these unique living sculptures, Unlike their more well-known Saguaro cousins, Organ Pipe cacti branch out from ground-level. They can grow to the height of nearly a...
More Details >
Save Place

Cedar Breaks National Monument

UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719, USA
Centered around a natural amphitheater, where a plateau breaks into a series of mini canyons, this intimate national monument is often compared to Bryce Canyon. Along the ridgelines between the carved canyons, visitors can observe interesting rock...
More Details >
Save Place

Zion National Park

Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
More Details >
Save Place

Bryce Canyon National Park

Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  3. 3 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  4. 4 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Have to Quarantine If You're From These 38 States
  5. 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

More From AFAR

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase