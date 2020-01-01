USA wish list
Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
Save Place
2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716, USA
I'd gone purely for the music. Each autumn the Museum of Appalachia hopes the three-day Tennessee Fall Homecoming, a festival that showcases bluegrass and old-time - and mountain crafts. After tasting a little donkey-milled sorghum (sweet, odd...
Save Place
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
Save Place
Outer Sunset, San Francisco, CA, USA
When I went back to San Francisco for the second time in August, I ended up staying in the Outer Sunset. A new store just opened there in the summer called Establish SF and I fell in LOVE! They sell and custom make jewelry there as well as sell a...
Save Place
Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ, USA
As Anglo settlers arrived in the 19th century, several sites throughout the Southwest desert were named, erroneously, for the Aztec emperor Montezuma (Moctezuma). The most famous one—and the one to keep this name officially—is Montezuma Castle...
Save Place
Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Color, shape, and naked geology: Northern Arizona appeals to the senses in the most elemental ways. Agnostic hikers, secular scientists, souls searching for spiritual energy — all end up in Sedona, seeking and finding. Mid-week in this red-rock...
Save Place
220 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
For a dose of culture, head to Park Life in the Inner Richmond. The goal of this gallery-cum-retail space is to feature today’s most engaging contemporary art. Located in a 1,400-square-foot former furniture store, Park Life showcases 10 exhibits...
Save Place
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
Save Place
Gates Pass, Arizona 85745, USA
Residents and visitors alike drive out to the western edge of Tucson on most evenings. The area averages 350 sunny days a year, so viewing the sunset is almost always a possibility. Summer evenings are predictably hot, but you're in for a...
Save Place
3061 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
Cholla (pronounced "choyah") cactus are common in the American Southwest, but not many outside of the region know that you can eat the flower buds. They're high in calcium, and even help balance blood sugar. Many Tucson residents have never tried...
Save Place
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Save Place
600 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Drinking in high altitude is definitely an endurance sport and the folks at Breckenridge Brewery in Summit County, Colorado really know how to sweeten the odds. Er, make them even more difficult, that is - with their 9% alcohol volume 471 Double...
Save Place
Amarillo, TX, TX, USA
CATCH (Do): You may have heard of the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo Texas: the series of painted Cadillacs, rear up and situated in a line in the middle of a field. But you've probably never seen VW Beetle Ranch in Conway, Texas, just a short...
Save Place
5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
Anyone who's into model trains should visit the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Originally opened in 1941, The Great Train Story was the largest model train of its day. After being briefly shuttered in 2002 for extensive additions, this...
Save Place
1025 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Where to go for a great drink and authentic Mexican food? Austin. Add a great patio to the mix and you've got El Alma. Try their creative libations, like the Piñarita, a frozen margarita with tequila-marinated pineapple puree and coconut milk and...
Save Place
Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Coney Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has...
Save Place
801 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA
It seems Baltimore had some ice cream cravings only the Charmery could fulfill. The newest addition to Hampden's "Avenue," this little place has lines going out the door already. And their ice cream is worth a long wait! The Charmery creates hand...
Save Place
6th & Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565, United States
One of the most interesting works of art in the National Gallery sits underground. Created by American artist Leo Villareal, "Multiverse" is the largest and most complex light sculpture, experienced as you pass through the walkway linking the East...
Save Place
Inman Park, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Strolling through Inman Park is a charming walk through history. Wander the tree-lined streets of this planned, electric-trolley-serviced suburb for a taste of Victorian Era high-society life. The layered architecture of homes with towers,...
Save Place
pier 1 1/2 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
This Peruvian restaurant on the Embarcadero has happy hour in their bar daily from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Pisco sours & caipirinhas for $6 and a decent selection of ceviche, empanadas, and other small plates.
Save Place
Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Downtown Scottsdale’s historic district has plenty to peruse. Shop for cowboy wares, authentic Native American artifacts, and handcrafted leather goods. People who are into Southwestern décor love Shades of the West, which was once Scottsdale’s...
Save Place
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
The Hermosa Inn, first opened in 1936, has the kind of history that a cowboy keeps under his hat. With 43 rooms and casitas spread across six acres of Arizona desert in the upscale Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, the inn was originally the home...
Save Place
18333 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
In 1995, Scottsdale residents voted to set aside a large parcelof undeveloped city land asprotectedopen space. Today, the roughly 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve provides an opportunity for adventure. Hike, bike, and rock climb, or take to...
Save Place
5350 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711, USA
You won't find any mediocre pastries or kitschy mugs at Savaya. Here, it's all about the coffee. Owner Burc Maruflu hails from Turkey, and his passion for coffee permeates this intimate space — which is just big enough for a long mesquite bar, a...
Save Place
3100 Swann Dr, Baltimore, MD 21217, USA
Located inside the Druid Hill Park in downtown Baltimore, this lovely glass building houses the Palm House, the Orchid Room, the Mediterranean House, the Tropical House, and the Desert House. Stroll around and see the flowers, cacti, succulent...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever