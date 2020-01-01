USA National Parks with Eder
Collected by Jennifer Prerau
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Exploring the ice floes and glaciers of the high Arctic—particularly around Spitsbergen Island, the largest in the Svalbard Archipelago—can be especially serene in a kayak. The icy waters here are still, quiet, and crystal clear, and paddling near...
Ilulissat, Greenland
If you're really up for adventurous travel, Greenland should be your next stop. While it's not easy to get to, it's worth the trip. Kangerlussuaq doesn't appear to have much to do at first. But if you dig a little deeper, you'll have the chance to...
Don’t let the Vikings fool you about Greenland; though its name implies lush forests and verdant valleys, the overwhelming majority of the island is covered in ice, year-round. This means cruises to the region (with outfitters such as Wilderness...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
The weather outside may be frightful, even in summer, but the waters of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Iceland are always delightful. We visited the Blue Lagoon Spa during an 8-hour layover in Reykjavik. All inclusive round-trips are available...
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
The Horse Shoe, Iceland
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Iceland for my 40th birthday. We were lucky enough to be in Iceland during a somewhat-rare solar storm that made the Northern Lights much brighter and more active than usual, and since that's what I...
Látrabjarg, Iceland
Látrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely...
Iceland
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Iceland
Friends and family called us crazy for taking our two small children on a two week tour of Iceland. In two weeks we drove 3500km in a station wagon. I've always been a supporter of the idea that outdoor life doesn't end just cause you have kids....
Antarctica
Want to camp on a glacier or retrace Shackleton’s route on snowshoes? Jacada Travel tailors trips to your interests. Ten-day cruises from $9,800. This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.
California, USA
The desert is a fantastic place, peaceful and quiet. And if you like these qualities about the desert, just think what it's like at night. You feel like you have the world to yourself. And if you focus, you can actually notice the movement of the...
California, USA
I started to rock climb outside this year. Cathedral Peak in Tuolumne meadows can be climbed in 5 pitches. This is the view from the top.
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Ved Stranden 26, 1061 København, Denmark
I'm usually not a fan of these types of tourist tours. In the case of the Copenhagen canal tours though, it's well worth making an exception. Not only do the boats show you a number of popular parts of Copenhagen, they'll also take you into areas...
Gl. Hovedvagt, Kastellet 1, 2100 København, Denmark
While the little mermaid is good for what she is, just about everyone who sees her finds her...well...small. It shouldn't be a surprise for something that is quite literally called the LITTLE mermaid, but somehow she often still disappoints. What...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
