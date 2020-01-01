USA Inexpensive but good
Collected by Carol Fenn
Playa Sun Bay, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
We were lying in the sand in Vieques. We'd been told to watch out for horses, but nothing could prepare me for this. What a majestic experience to see wild horses free on the sands of Sun Bay Beach.
Puerto Ferro, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite places in the whole world—Vieques! I'm actually a little apprehensive to share, because I'd love to keep it the semi-secret it is. If you time it well, you can have this beach all to yourself.
Route 995, km 1.5, Vieques, PR 00765
“For those folks who enjoy camping, Hix is the Four Seasons. And for those who stay only at the Four Seasons, at Hix they will think they are camping.” So goes the saying of the owners of Hix Island House, located on remote and...
Esperanza, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Esperanza is located on the southern side of Vieques island with a laid-back vibe reminiscent of Key West. This small town has an main street that runs parallel to the ocean called "El Malecón" that is dotted with friendly guest houses, funky bars...
Bar Harbor, ME 04609, USA
Whether it is sunny or foggy, the scenic Shore Path in Bar Harbor is a must walk. Starting at Agamont Park near the town docks, the 170-year old path meanders along rocky granite outcroppings for 1/2 mile (1 mile round trip). The path skirts the...
Maine, USA
A certain amount of dedication is required to see the sunrise. You have to commit to getting up early, then fight the urge to hit snooze when "go time" comes around. You drag yourself out of bed and to the prime sunrise watching spot - in this...
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
832 State Hwy 171, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
While Charleston is known for Southern hospitality, there is a vibrant art community here. Famous street artist Shepard Fairey was born here and Doug "The Sheepman" Panzone is following his lead. Behind a run-down strip mall on the way to Folly...
Charleston, SC, USA
A colonial classic, Charleston might initially come off as a little ye olde. But if you look more closely, this 340-year-old harbor city actually lives in the present. Bars reinvent Southern spirits, boutiques showcase new spins on cotton, and the...
329 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
For many Charlestonians and tourists, every Saturday is spent in Marion Square at the farmers’ market. Students nursing hangovers wait in line for a crepe at Charleston Crepe Company while farmers from John's and Edisto islands sell their fresh...
At this bottle shop–cum–tapas bar, the wood-planked ceiling and metal accents give off the vibe of an elegant tasting room. Celebrate the holidays with a custom flight of prosecco, brut rosé, and lambrusco. 200 W. Broadway, (307) 739-9463.
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
50 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Outfitted with leather booths, ornate chandeliers, and velvet wallpaper, the Rose draws outdoorsy hipsters for old school and modern cocktails. Almost too pretty to sip, the Ty Webb blends Hendrick’s gin, cucumber shrub, Darjeeling tea syrup, egg...
55 N Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
A modern American steakhouse and bar, Local offers a menu of dry-aged steaks and spicy elk sausages, with meat butchered in-house. The ski crowd piles into the bar for local microbrews, oyster shooters, and seasonal cocktails. For dinner, order...
12470 NE Rowland Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
The Deep Roots Coalition, founded in 2004, comprises a motley crew of Oregon winemakers who practice dry farming—that is, no irrigation. Make an appointment at Belle Pente or Brick House to learn why relying on natural precipitation alone can help...
5510 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Red Ridge Farms has been growing grapes in the Dundee Hills for 40 years. In 2005, it added olives to its repertoire, becoming the only commercial producer of olive oil in Oregon. Call ahead to visit the mill and sample such varieties as Arbequina...
Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Tucked away in the Willamette Valley, located just a short distance outside Portland, is the winery Domaine Drouhin. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Drouhin winemaking was originally established in Beaune, France, but the family has also...
1410 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Paulée is an ambitious restaurant you’d expect to find in Los Angeles or New York—not in sleepy Dundee, Oregon. Executive chef Sean Temple uses ultralocal ingredients (the pork comes from a farm down the road) in such dishes as heirloom carrots...
400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
Many temptations are under one roof at Fifth Avenue's Langham Place. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full...
