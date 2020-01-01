USA
Collected by Travis Holland
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
180 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007, USA
The beauty and hushed quiet, with the exception of the two continuous inverted waterfalls, can for a moment, erase the memories of the devastation that day.
San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Alcatraz—the very name conjures dark images of impregnable prisons, infamous criminals, and daring escape attempts.But the island is not all murder and mayhem. “The Rock,” set a few kilometers offshore in the San Francisco Bay, is designated a...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Visiting the Strip? Save time for its spas. One of my favorites: Qua, at Caesars Palace. The Roman baths make you feel like you've left Las Vegas behind, and the snow room is worth a (quick -- it's cold!) stop. Then the treatments are out of this...
Arizona, USA
There are a variety of helicopter tour options, and a complete experience depends on which route and company you choose. No matter what, it’s a thrilling ride. Helicopters in the Grand Canyon have permission to fly approximately 1,000...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
One of the best-kept secrets in NYC (secret from tourists, that is) is the Burger Joint. The entrance is almost completely hidden behind floor-to-ceiling, Oz-like velvet curtains in the lobby of the upscale Le Parker Meridien hotel. The Burger...
88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Part Roman bath, part Turkish hammam, part massage parlor—it all adds up to a restorative haven in the concrete jungle that is Manhattan. Aire is part of a chain that started in Seville, Spain, and every location is specially chosen to...
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
In the midst of the Cowboy's game, I always find myself watching the live action on the massive TV screen instead of the actual playing field.
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Many consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes...
