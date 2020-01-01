US Road Trip
Collected by Jacqueline Kehoe
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
Montana, USA
A World Heritage site since 1995
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Mesa Verde, CO, USA
For anyone who believes that truly historic architecture doesn’t exist in the states, Mesa Verde National Park will make you think again. Still standing in the park are cliff dwellings built in 600 CE by the ancestral Pueblo people who once...
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
There are no guarantees the northern lights will start dancing on the night you look skyward, but it's so worth taking the chance. One of the great rewards for hanging out in Alaska once the dark and cold settle over the state, the northern lights...
Alaska, USA
Looking for an active vacation not too far? Look no further! We took a 7 days Kayaking trip in Glacier Bay in Alaska. It was one of the best experiences of our lives. We took then another 5 days Kayaking trip to watch the whales in Point Adolphus....
North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
If you know your flight path is going to go over the Grand Canyon, get a window seat. Even from thirty-some-thousand feet above, the chasms within chasms stretch on to the horizon...
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
4086 Byway E, Napa, CA 94558, USA
If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on...
Bodie, CA, USA
The old west town of Bodie is straight out of a Larry McMurtry book, if Stephen King wrote it. This classic mining town once thrived with multiple hotels, saloons, newspapers, brothels and even a Chinatown. But one day, everyone vanished. Look...
United States
Straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains is America’s most visited national park. Among the forests and ancient mountains, visitors find a vast array of plant and animal life as well as vestiges of...
Mt Katahdin, Northeast Piscataquis, ME 04462, USA
There is little to say about Katahdin. It is far from easy to get to the top (about a 5 mile hike each way with an elevation change in excess of 4,000 feet), but the views are stunning. It's the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail for a...
13 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best things about Savannah is its penchant for delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven pecan pralines. A Southern specialty, Savannah's pralines are not to be missed. There are candy shops throughout Savannah—River Street Sweets being one of...
The ire of Mount Kilauea reforges the world before visitors' eyes. Nicknamed "the World's Only Drive-In Volcano," it’s produced serious lava every day since 1983 with no signs of stopping. Pele—the fire goddess who lives here,...
413 S 8th St, Springfield, IL 62701, USA
Three hours from Chicago is the home of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. His Greek revival home where he lived for 20 years with his wife Mary Todd Lincoln, raised his 4 sons and received the Republican presidential...
Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Before attending a cousin's wedding in Louisville back in September, I took a morning stroll through downtown along Main Street and came across these buildings, formerly occupied by bourbon-related businesses and distilleries dating back between...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
Maine, USA
A certain amount of dedication is required to see the sunrise. You have to commit to getting up early, then fight the urge to hit snooze when "go time" comes around. You drag yourself out of bed and to the prime sunrise watching spot - in this...
200 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02115, USA
Take a deep breath and be prepared, for you are about to journey to the center of the earth—without ever having to leave Boston. Located on Massachusetts Ave in Boston's historic Back Bay, this beautiful globe is one of a kind. Chester Lindsay...
Long Lake, NY 12847, USA
It rained all morning and we were soaked by the time we got to the top but this panoramic view of the Adirondacks made every step worth it.
12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
Asheville, NC, USA
In the hills above Asheville, NC, the Biltmore House stands as one of the finest examples of Gilded Age architecture. Built by the Vanderbilt family in the 1890's, it is the largest house in the U.S. Entire rooms and ceilings were transplanted...
Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA
All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15...
1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325, USA
This quiet Pennsylvania town, founded in 1786, is dubbed the "Most famous small town in America." From July 1-3, 1863, it saw the American Civil War's most decisive and bloodiest battle which pitted more than 90,000 Union troops under command of...
N 6th St & Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The Liberty Bell, long associated with the American Revolution, actually predates the conflict. It arrived in Philadelphia in 1752 at Independence Hall, then known as the Pennsylvania State House. The bell was inscribed with a Bible verse:...
83 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
One of Charleston's most charming features, and there are many, is its beautiful architecture. Nowhere is that more on display than on the famous Rainbow Row, a series of colorfully painted historic homes on East Bay Street. Every square inch of...
147 E Butler Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
Want to witness a "heated discussion" among Memphians? Ask five people for a favorite barbecue joint, and the answers are sure to be five different restaurants. But there is one spot most Memphians agree is at least on their list of finalists, and...
849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
While many cities have rivers, few take advantage of their waterways quite like San Antoniodoes. One of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, the River Walk runs along the San Antonio River and features both quiet stretches for jogging and...
Charlottesville, VA, VA, USA
A work in progress throughout his adult life, Monticello truly reflects Thomas Jefferson’s many passions: architecture, philosophy, science, music, literature, art, and food. Check out the excellent visitors' center first and take a shuttle...
101 S Henry St, Williamsburg, VA 23185, USA
When you step into the historic center of Colonial Williamsburg, you'll immediately be transported back to the 18th century when horses and buggies were the main mode of transportation and when men wore tights and wigs. During a tour of this...
6th & Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565, United States
One of the most interesting works of art in the National Gallery sits underground. Created by American artist Leo Villareal, "Multiverse" is the largest and most complex light sculpture, experienced as you pass through the walkway linking the East...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
