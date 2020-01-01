Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Uruguay Getaway

Collected by Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place

Alium

The last thing I expected to find in the tiny village of Garzón was a design store worthy of NYC. Big, brightly colored statues of penguins wearing water bottles strapped to their backs lured me to the door of Alium Design Studio. The owners,...
More Details >
Save Place

Dedos de Punta del Este

Av. Eduardo Victor Haedo km 162.500, 20001 La Barra, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
Punta del Este has long been a European hotspot for beach time during the winter in the northern hemisphere (seasons are reversed of course), but it has it's charm in the fall and winter as well (spring and summer in the northern hemisphere). We...
More Details >
Save Place

Carlos Páez Vilaró

Carlos Páez Vilaró, 20003 Punta Ballena, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
Beautiful frescos painted onto the side of the Carlos Paez Vilaro's studio-turned-hotel in Punta Ballena.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World