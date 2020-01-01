Uruguay Getaway
Collected by Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff
The last thing I expected to find in the tiny village of Garzón was a design store worthy of NYC. Big, brightly colored statues of penguins wearing water bottles strapped to their backs lured me to the door of Alium Design Studio. The owners,...
Av. Eduardo Victor Haedo km 162.500, 20001 La Barra, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
Punta del Este has long been a European hotspot for beach time during the winter in the northern hemisphere (seasons are reversed of course), but it has it's charm in the fall and winter as well (spring and summer in the northern hemisphere). We...
Carlos Páez Vilaró, 20003 Punta Ballena, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
Beautiful frescos painted onto the side of the Carlos Paez Vilaro's studio-turned-hotel in Punta Ballena.
