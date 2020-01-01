Where are you going?
Uruguay, 2015

Collected by Ellen Offner
Narbona Wine Lodge

Zorrilla de San Martin 494, 37000 Carmelo, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
The UNESCO World Heritage town of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, is just a one-hour ferry ride from Buenos Aires. From the ferry landing, drive another hour to Carmelo, where the lodge at Finca Narbona makes a great base for exploring the wine...
Parador La Huella

Calle de Los Cisnes, 20402 José Ignacio, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
La Huella may be the world's best beach restaurant. Tucked amidst the dunes of Playa Brava, the laidback restaurant is one of the few that stays open year-round in Jose Ignacio. Since opening 11 years ago, La Huella has attracted both locals and...
El Garzon

20401 Garzón, Maldonado Department, Uruguay
A 150-year-old general store is the unlikely setting for a five-room guesthouse owned by Argentina’s premier chef. Francis Mallmann grills his signature butterfly brotola whitefish on an open-flame infiernillo (“little hell”) stove. Savor it...
Narbona

Península, 20100 Punta del Este, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
Finca Narbona is a bit hidden, but then most great restaurants are. To arrive, you must take the gravel road that locals use during the high-season instead of the congested seaside highway. A small wooden area directs drivers down another dirt...
Grand Café Orient

Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
Saint Vitus Cathedral

III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
The Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill abovethe city, dominates the skyline, and housesmultiple palaces, churches, halls,and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of this Gothic and...
Dejvice Farmers' Market

Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Market that sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday...
Strahov Monastery

Strahovské nádvoří 1/132, 118 00 Praha 1, Czechia
One of the most spectacular libraries in the world is at the Strahov Monastery in Prague. While it is a bit off the beaten path for most tourists, it really is a must-see. Over 125,000 classic and rare books fill floor-to-ceiling bookshelves at...
Nový Svět

Nový Svět 76/1, 118 00 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
Prague is a historic city with ornate architecture but is now notorious for its crowds of tourists. This is one part of Prague that provides a glimpse of how the city used to be--quiet, quaint, and beautiful. When I first found this neighborhood,...
Yandup Island Lodge

Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC, USA
In the hills above Asheville, NC, the Biltmore House stands as one of the finest examples of Gilded Age architecture. Built by the Vanderbilt family in the 1890's, it is the largest house in the U.S. Entire rooms and ceilings were transplanted...
Early Girl Eatery

8 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
With 250 independent restaurants embracing a decidedly different mountain spirit as well as locavore sensibilities, it’s no wonder that Asheville has been described as “one of the tastiest towns in the South” by Southern Living. You’ll find chefs...
Downtown Asheville

The arrival of the Buncombe Turnpike and then later the railroad has long made downtown Asheville a bustling center, as reflected in its eclectic mix of Federal, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, Victorian, and Art Deco buildings. Asheville’s downtown...
Asheville RAD

6 Riverside Dr, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Nothing against Element Clay, one of the first studios that drew attention to RAD (but which has since moved to Savannah), but the RAD is so much more than pottery. The River Arts District is a community of over 200 artists, most of whom have open...
The North Carolina Arboretum

100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
The North Carolina Arboretum is located in Asheville, NC and offers some scenic strolls through gardens and wooded trails. The bonsai exhibit garden takes an unexpected twist on the traditional Japanese art form by interpreting it with a Southern...
Black Mountain College

120 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
About 20 minutes from Asheville, Black Mountain College played a crucial role in 20th-century American art, with Josef Albers, John Cage, Willem de Kooning, and Robert Motherwell among the legendary figures who taught there. The school closed in...
Lucky Otter

630 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
While authentic Mexican it is not, the Lucky Otter certainly comes close in deliciousness. This West Asheville joint makes their offbeat burritos in house with all fresh ingredients, which pair well with their craft beer drafts and PBR tall boys....
Tupelo Honey Cafe

12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
Biltmore Estate

Biltmore Estate Dr, North Carolina, USA

A self-guided tour of the Vanderbilt family’s 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina, takes you through gardens bursting with roses and azaleas, and past pools filled with koi and pineapple-scented water lilies. The centerpiece is...

HomeGrown

371 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Goodness sakes, ya'll! That's a breakfast pot pie with scrambled eggs, sausage and country gravy topped with a biscuit. Can you even imagine the deliciousness? As everyone knows, there's no getting away from biscuits in the South so it's best to...
Cúrate

13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Felix Meana and Katie Button, veterans of elBulli in Spain, converted Asheville’s former downtown bus depot into a stylish tapas bar. Curate means to cure oneself, which diners can do with traditional Spanish dishes such as Catalan sausage...

West End Bakery & Cafe

757 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
The cinnamon buns are legendary, made with the same local organic flour the bakery uses in its pizza dough. The breads, such as spinach-feta and flax-almond, change daily, with vegan and gluten-free varieties on offer. Grilled cheese sandwiches...
Amphawa Floating Market

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
Once known as the “Venice of the East,” Bangkok is still filled with floating markets, which remind visitors of a time when the region had more canals than roads. Fifty miles outside the city, the Amphawa Floating Market is a favorite for noodle...
Issaya Siamese Club

4 ซอย ศรีอักษร ถนน เชื้อเพลิง Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10120, Thailand
Surrounded by a garden studded with beanbag chairs, Issaya Siamese Club serves cuisine that blends Thai flavors with international techniques. Such dishes as massaman lamb curry as well as jasmine flan (pictured) incorporate ingredients from the...
The Siam

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
More Details >
MOCA Bangkok

499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai...
Bangkok Street Food in Photos

Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
