Urban Life

Collected by Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert
73/1-2 Loi Kroh Rd, Tambon Chang Moi, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand
We entered into a sea of hip Buddhist art sprinkled all over the studio, amongst them trophies of recent awards from International Tattoo Conventions. The soulful Reggae Music streaming over the surround sound system and the friendly smiles of...
1720 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This south Austin mural located on the corner of Annie and South 1st Street is a popular location for travel photos as well as engagement photos (or just cheesin' out in general). Why not take your photo in front of the mural the next time you...
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
There is nothing like chilling on a great patio with friends on a nice afternoon. When the weather is perfect I usually rally the troupes and head to Perla's to lounge under the huge oak trees, play shuffle board, snack on great appetizers, and...
2110, Austin, TX 78712, USA
Texas football is an institution. The Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is a sight to behold even if you're not lucky enough to score tickets to a Longhorn football game! The stadium has a seating capacity that tops that of the Dallas Cowboys...
TX-360 Loop, Texas, USA
When I used to think of Texas I thought of wide open desert planes with tumble weeds blowing in the wind. I had no idea that the Texas Hill Country was a vast area of rugged hills that spanned from southwest Austin to northern San Antonio. The...
1-chōme-1-1 Tenjin, Chūō-ku, Fukuoka, 810-0001, Japan
I had always heard good things about Fukuoka, Japan even though it gets far less hype than Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. It is actually Japan's 7th largest city surpassing Kyoto, and it is the largest city on the island of Kyushu. There are few cities...
Devaraja Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Mysuru, Karnataka 570001, India
When you're traveling through the crowded markets of India your intuition will probably tell you to hold tightly to your valuables and avoid following any solicitors. At the Devaraja Market in Mysore, India it is a common practice for families to...
Jinnam-ro 328beon-gil, Jeonpo-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan, South Korea
Busan, South Korea is an amazing city. I liken it to San Francisco because of its mountains and the seaboard. It is extremely modern, has impeccable public transportation, and is a booming metropolis being the largest port in South Korea. It is...
45 Sajik-ro, Sajik 2(i)-dong, Dongnae-gu, Busan, South Korea
South Korea embraces a lot of aspects of American culture. As you travel around the country you can see the American influence on fashion, food, and music, but one of the most interesting things about this influence is the popularity of baseball...
Vista Point, California 94965, USA
If you're like me (which by the way would probably make you super weird and could be a good thing or a bad thing...) you want to take a good few snaps when you travel. Well, if you're like me and are a "Travel Landscape Photographer" then it could...
Intramuros, Manila, 1002 Metro Manila, Philippines
One of Intramuros's main tourist attractions, Fort Santiago and its beautifully landscaped grounds on the bank of the Pasig River make for a wonderful escape from the bustle of the big city. Originally built by the Spanish in 1590,...
Père-Lachaise, 75020 Paris, France
This beautiful Parisian cemetery is on the Boulevard de Menilmontant and next to the Metro station Philippe August, in the 20th arrondissement. Upon entrance to the main gate, grab a map so not to get too lost. The art work on the memorials and...
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 1714, Buenos Aires, Argentina
One of my favorite things about traveling is the food. So many cultures around the globe are defined by their unique cuisine. When it comes to meat I don't think Argentina can be beat. I did some online research on the topic and most gastronomy...
Münsterbrücke, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
I love the bicycle, and cycling is an activity I try to do in every single place that I visit. There is nothing like exploring a city on a bike, although in some places this can be a challenge. Zurich, Switzerland, has made it incredibly easy to...
Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Devaraja Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Mysuru, Karnataka 570001, India
The markets of India are amazing places! Indians will think you are crazy for wanting to go there as a sightseer because the markets are often hectic and crowded, but markets are something I seek out in every country and city I visit. There is not...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
Echeverría 1950, C1428 CABA, Argentina
Sure New York City, Paris, Milan, and Tokyo are full of beautiful, stylish people, but in my opinion Buenos Aires has the best looking people per-capita of any city in the world. It must be the mix of the European with South American combined with...
400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
23570 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
The Cornerstone Gardens have to be the coolest place in the California wine country! Located at the gateway of the Sonoma and Napa Valleys this unique venue offers cutting edge landscape design, boutique shopping, art galleries, wine, and gourmet...
Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Stall 7, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
I don't think it is any big secret that one of the best views of Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers can be seen at the Sky Bar. The Sky Bar is located on the 33rd floor of the Traders Hotel. It is über hip, with an amazing interior, but its coolness...
Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA, USA
Treasure Island is still technically located in the city of San Francisco, but you probably wouldn't venture to the island unless you're making a trip over to Oakland and the east bay. I have often noticed the great views of SF from the bay...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
333 Haeun-daero, U-dong, Haeundae, Busan, South Korea
Busan is an extremely dynamic city full of wonderful architecture, a dramatic cityscape surrounded by mountains, a beautiful coast, and tons of public art. One of the coolest areas to see a plethora of public art is Centum City. This area is...
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines
On any visit to the Philippines you can see people crowding into bright colored automobiles called the Jeepney. They are the most popular mode of public transportation in the Philippines! I became completely obsessed with the Jeepney upon my first...
Costa Rica 5852, C1414 BTJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Behind a great and creative wall, a collaboration of street artists known in Buenos Aires, one can find one of the great (and secret) restaurants in Palermo Soho, Tegui. If you don't know the exact location of the restaurant, you might miss it...
Rua do Conde de Redondo 24, 1150-213 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal is a city of colour and creativity. This artistic flair even extends to its abandoned buildings. The municipal government hired local street artists to cover three buildings (two pictured here), slated for demolition, in unique...
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Melbourne is by far one of the best cities I have ever lived in! A cross between San Francisco and London, the city perfectly combines the old with the new. Many of the buildings exude an old world feel; while the coffee shops, bars, art galleries...
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
El-Tahrir Square, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
kind of unreal to be in the location where history was made just a year ago
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
If you're up for a unique and slightly strange experience, head to the abandoned town of Doel, near Antwerp, to view some incredible street art. The town of Doel has been mostly abandoned, although there are a few stubborn folk who refuse the...
