Urban Australia
Collected by Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert
Our two weeks in Australia were spent exploring the great cities of Melbourne and Sydney. Although these cities have vastly different cultures they both offer a plethora of great dining, sightseeing, shopping, and outdoor activities. I can't wait to go back!
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places. There...
Great Ocean Rd, Princetown VIC 3269, Australia
Surely when you are driving down The Great Ocean Road be it form Melbourne or Adelaide, you will be stopping at The 12 Apostles. Through there are no longer 12 of the epic rock stacks, the view is incredible. But, I cannot recommend more timing...
Bells Beach VIC 3228, Australia
I have always been obsessed with Bells Beach even before it was dramatized in an often overlooked gem of a film called Point Break starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves (don't forget the great cameo appearance by Anthony Kiedis of the RHCP). I...
Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
It would be hard to run out of things to do in Melbourne, Australia even if you called the city home year-round. It is a vibrant city and lending itself to this energy is the Arts Centre Melbourne. There are events and shows at the center...
1 Cathedral Pl, East Melbourne VIC 3002, Australia
The Gothic style architecture of the St Patricks Cathedral in Melbourne gives it an irresistible allure. Its tall spires often let us know that we were walking in the right direction when returning to our home-stay in Fitzroy after visiting the...
18 Lower Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia
Although the neighborhood of St Kilda is located 6km from the city center it is easily accessible by bike or tram and is one of the coolest areas of Melbourne. It is extremely bohemian due to the prevalence of music and art and is riddled with...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
When people find out you are an avid traveler they will often ask, "what is your favorite place?" or "what is the best place you have ever been?". This is a tough question for those that travel from continent to continent and it is also quite...
Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
The neighborhood of Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia has got to be one of the hippest hoods in the world. It definitely ranks high in the coolest places I have ever been and has the flavor of Austin, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Portland all...
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
