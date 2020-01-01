Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Upcoming trips

Collected by Nicole Camoirano
List View
Map View
Save Place

Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa

French Polynesia
Set against a backdrop of lush jungle, this secluded luxury resort offers a mix of accommodations, from gorgeous villas with their own private plunge pools located right on the resort's powdery white sands to overwater bungalows with traditional...
More Details >
Save Place

Azura Benguerra Island

Benguerra Island, Mozambique
On Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, Azura is made up of 16 white-walled villas with pitched thatch roofs. Each villa has an unobstructed view that extends from the sand out to the sea. In the evening, recline on a wicker chair with a...
More Details >
Save Place

Atlas Mountains

I can remember every smell from my first Stay in Morocco... I landed and walked into the Marrakech-Menara airport where Huge Arabic script greets you from the wall... I presume saying Welcome Weary Traveler, or something along those lines. I...
More Details >
Save Place

Fira

The village of Fira clings to the side of a cliff overlooking the Santorini caldera in the southern Aegean Sea. If you arrive by ship, you’ll likely be conveyed up to town by funicular, or on a donkey, unless your cardiovascular prowess can take...
More Details >
Save Place

Porto

Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
More Details >
Save Place

Bazaruto Island

Bazaruto Island, Mozambique
One of Africa’s only surviving colonies of dugong, a cousin to the manatee, lives amid the Bazaruto Archipelago’s curling vines of seaweed. A team of conservationists based at Marlin Lodge monitors the creatures weekly. Guests can participate in...
More Details >
Save Place

La Sagrada Familia

Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
More Details >
Save Place

Petra

Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
More Details >
Save Place

Pasir Bogak Beach

Pasir Bogak, 32300 Pulau Pangkor, Negeri Perak, Malaysia
What Pasir Bogak lacks in charm it more than makes up for in "dear sweet Jesus!" sunset moments. I present Exhibit A, your honor. Three nights in a row the sun danced her fiery dance over the ocean’s lapping waves. Three nights in a row we chilled...
More Details >
Save Place

Pinnawela Elephant Orphanage

B199, Rambukkana 71100, Sri Lanka
Each day, the 90 elephants living at the Pinnewala Orphanage are led from their feeding grounds to the nearby Maha Oya (Maha River) to bathe. The elephants are split in to two groups so half get to go to the river in the morning and the other half...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World