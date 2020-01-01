Unusual Sleeping Spots
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Not your average hotel rooms!
Save Place
Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is...
Save Place
Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden
Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...
Save Place
Lighthouse Road, West End, Negril ., Jamaica
The Caves, just west of Negril, is aptly named. While the 12 cottages and one villa sit atop honeycombed cliffs, the Blackwell Rum Bar, a private dining venue, and the massage table of the hotel’s Aveda Concept Spa are actually in...
Save Place
Patagonia
The sun sinks behind the foothills of the Andes as I gallop on horseback toward the riverbank. My horse splashes into the rushing water, and I cling to the reins with frozen fingers. In the distance, smoke curls up through the evening sky. It’s a...
Save Place
7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
Eight miles of gravel road away from an already lonely stretch of highway in Central Montana, the Virgelle Mercantile Bed and Breakfast offers quiet comfort. Well, mostly quiet. If you choose to sleep outside in the sheep wagon or one of the...
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The five-star Riffelalp Resort, which opened in 1884 and subsequently became a playground for the rich and famous, enjoys an enviable location in the heart of Switzerland’s Gornergrat skiing and hiking district. The setting borders a stone pine...
Save Place
71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
Save Place
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
Save Place
Babaji Ka Modh, Goner Rd, Jagdish Colony, Prem Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302031, India
Situated on 32 acres of land on the outskirts of Jaipur—but still a quick drive from the city’s historic forts and palaces—this massive hotel mixes traditional Rajasthani style with modern amenities. Although there are a number...
Save Place
Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
Tennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with...
Save Place
Rua de Santa Catarina 575, 4000-453 Porto, Portugal
If you are one of those that when travelling prefers to stay on a site that welcomes you as if you are at home, The White Box House may well be your next choice for a future stay at Porto. This guesthouse is chic and affordable, with a mix of...
Save Place
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever