Unusual Locations To Practice Yoga
Collected by Erica Gragg , AFAR Contributor
Unusual (& Amazing) backdrops for yoga around the world!
Colombia
I was strolling around the old town of Cartagena recently when I stopped to admire the exotic fruit on a street corner. I pointed to pile of apple-sized red fruit and asked what it was. The fruit seller replied: "mejillas del gringo." Translated,...
Santa Catarina Palopó, Guatemala
Just hours away from the United States and yet worlds apart, Lake Atitlan is truly one of the most beautiful and interesting places I've ever visited... and by far a magical and inspiring backdrop for any yoga practice. Nature puts on a glorious...
Angkor Archaeological Park, ក្រុងសៀមរាប 17000, Cambodia
Cambodia is one of those countries that makes me week in the knees. Despite their torrid, unspeakable past the people are inspiring examples of resilience, determination and hope. Examples are everywhere- from the bustling night markets to the...
True, the ground may be a bit uneven, the sun may be shining brightly upon you and you just may have to endure friendly boaters waiving as they sail by, BUT it's a small price to pay for the experience and breathtaking view of practicing on the...
Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Ah, Istanbul, I have such a love affair with this glorious city- where the Eastern Exotic meets the modern West resulting in a unique and unparalleled city, rich in history, seeped in culture, splashed with magnificent architecture, never-ending...
