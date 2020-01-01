Where are you going?
Unlikely Art

Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Yeongdeungpo, 618 Yeongdeungpo-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul

Yeongdeungpodong 1(il)-ga, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Afar's description of the Are We There Yet? theme: "Embarking on your daily commute or navigating the Japanese subway. What surprises have you uncovered while getting from point A to point B that AFAR travelers would want to hear about?" is easy...
Brooklyn Art Library

28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
Angkor Wat

Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Saint-Germain-des-Prés

Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 75006 Paris, France
When I visited Paris this past May, I stayed at the Hotel Saint Germain, a lovely boutique hotel in the Saint-Germain-des-Pres area of the city. It is a wonderful, safe neighbourhood, full of little restaurants, cafes, shops and bakeries. There...
Antigua Guatemala

Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Aside from the religious events, what makes the Semana Santa (Holy Week) celebration in Antigua, Guatemala so unique are the flower and sawdust “alfombras” (carpets) created on the cobblestone streets of the town. These huge works of art are...
El-Tahrir Square

El-Tahrir Square, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
kind of unreal to be in the location where history was made just a year ago
Summer Palace

19 Xinjiangongmen Rd, Haidian Qu, China, 100091
The present-day Summer Palace is China's largest royal park and was once called the Garden of Cultivated Harmony. It took its current name when Empress Dowager Cixi, in a controversial action, used some money earmarked for the navy and rebuilt the...
