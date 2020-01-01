Uniquely Special Spots for Couples
Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
If you’re looking to take a romantic vacation, from memorable to the unforgettable, look no further. These once-in-a-lifetime spots are tailor-made for the couple looking for a unique and extraordinary experience.
Yadua Island, Fiji
If you ever wanted to experience your own private island for the day with your honey, here's your chance. Book a 15-minute helicopter flight out to the secluded white sands of Yadua Island and dine on a gourmet picnic that you...
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
Whether you're up for the adventure of a mobile tented camp, or would prefer a private house staffed with personal chefs, Singita Grumeti is the place for the ultimate safari experience and unbeatable Great Migration views. The 350,000-acre...
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
1 Qasr Al Sarab Road - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
To truly get away from it all, spend a night or two at Qasr al Sarab. The resort lies on the edge of the Empty Quarter that stretches deep past the Saudi Arabian border with the UAE in endless sand dunes. The resort is fairly self-contained along...
Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
In a remote spot off Vancouver Island in British Columbia, surrounded by rain forest, mountains, and beaches, the Clayoquot Wilderness Retreat first opened in 1998 as an overnight floating lodge experience; since then, it has grown into a luxury...
Gulmarg Kashmir, Mandir Road Near Tourist Assistance center, Gulmarg kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir 193403
Pristine powder and dizzying vertical drops lure serious skiers to the resort town of Gulmarg in Kashmir. Stay in Style The Khyber has 85 rooms decorated with Kashmiri namdas (felted rugs) and embroidered throws. Meals include mutton dumplings and...
Whitewater, WI, WI, USA
If these cabins could talk, their stories would reveal tales of prohibition, Polish immigrants, and Latvian priests. Rustic cabins, canvas tents, and a teepee now showcase a jumble of old books, antique lanterns, and the odd chipmunk. Guests can...
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Easter Island, Hanga Roa, Isla de Pascua, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Explora Rapa Nui sits on the southeastern side of Easter Island, roughly six miles from the main village of Hanga Roa. The modern lodge is made from stone and wood, with design features including curved roofs supported by dark wood stilts. Huge...
