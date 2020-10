An abandoned film set in the middle of the desert, controversial and gargantuan fetuses in front of a hospital, a network of subterranean caves, a few shipwrecks, and a gigantic teddy bear welcoming visitors at the Hamad International Airport are a few of the things that you don't expect to find in Qatar. There is also a sheikh who allows visitors into his house where they can see his vast collection of art, cars, and even Saddam Hussein memorabilia.